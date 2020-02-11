Bhavna Gaur (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Bhavna Gaur is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Palam constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Self Employed. Bhavna Gaur's educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional and is 49 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs. 14.3 lakh which includes Rs. 14.3 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 1.3 lakh of which Rs. 1.3 lakh is self income. Bhavna Gaur's has total liabilities of Rs. 8.6 lakh.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Palam are: Geeta (BSP), Dalip Kumar (CPI), Bhavna Gaur (AAP), Vijay Pandit (BJP), Nirmal Kumar Singh (RJD), Rajesh Kumar (RPIA), Satdev Jain (PBI), Santosh Choudhary (NYP), Jitendar Kumar (IND), Nagender Singh (IND), Ram Singh Bisht (IND), Hari Rattan Solanki (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Bhavna Gaur (AAP) in 2020 Palam elections.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

