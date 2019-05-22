English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhawana Kanth Scripts History, Becomes India's 1st Woman Fighter Pilot to Qualify for Combat Missions
An IAF official said Kanth, who flew solo for the first time on a MiG-21 Bison in March last year, has completed operational syllabus for carrying out combat missions on the aircraft during day time.
Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth in action.
New Delhi: Scripting history, Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth on Wednesday became the first woman pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to qualify to undertake combat missions on a fighter jet.
An IAF official said Kanth has completed operational syllabus for carrying out combat missions on Mig-21 Bison aircraft during day time.
"She is the first woman fighter pilot to be qualified to undertake missions by day on a fighter aircraft," IAF Spokesperson Group Capt Anupam Banerjee said. At present, Bhawana is posted at the Nal base in Bikaner
Another official said she will be allowed to carry out night operations once she completes training for night missions.
Bhawana joined the fighter squadron in November 2017 and flew the first solo on MiG-21 Bison in March last year.
"With her dedication, hard work and perseverance she has become the first woman officer of the IAF to achieve this feat," said Group Capt Banerjee.
She is from the first batch of women fighter pilots of the IAF.
Three women — Kanth, Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh — were commissioned as flying officers in July 2016, less than a year after the government decided to open the fighter stream for women on an experimental basis.
The IAF has already selected the next batch of three women trainee pilots for the fighter stream.
An IAF official said Kanth has completed operational syllabus for carrying out combat missions on Mig-21 Bison aircraft during day time.
"She is the first woman fighter pilot to be qualified to undertake missions by day on a fighter aircraft," IAF Spokesperson Group Capt Anupam Banerjee said. At present, Bhawana is posted at the Nal base in Bikaner
Another official said she will be allowed to carry out night operations once she completes training for night missions.
Bhawana joined the fighter squadron in November 2017 and flew the first solo on MiG-21 Bison in March last year.
"With her dedication, hard work and perseverance she has become the first woman officer of the IAF to achieve this feat," said Group Capt Banerjee.
She is from the first batch of women fighter pilots of the IAF.
Three women — Kanth, Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh — were commissioned as flying officers in July 2016, less than a year after the government decided to open the fighter stream for women on an experimental basis.
The IAF has already selected the next batch of three women trainee pilots for the fighter stream.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results