BHEL Recruitment 2018: 29 Posts, Apply Before April 16

BHEL Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on the official website of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Bhopal - bhel.com.The country's largest power generation equipment manufacturer aims to fill 29 vacancies for Senior Medical Officer (SMO) and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO). Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the same on or before 16th April 2018.Step 1: Visit the official website - http://www.bhel.com/Step 2: Click on Current Job Openings to reach the Careers pageStep 3: Under 'Recruitment of Medical Professionals' click on ‘Click here to Apply'Step 4: Click on Apply to fill the application form and pay the application feeStep 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referencehttp://careers.bhelbpl.co.in/med2018/atr_main.jspGeneral Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) - 17Senior Medical Officer (SMO) - 12General and OBC Category Candidates - Rs.300SC/ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen Category Candidates - NilLast Date to Submit Online Applications - 16th April 2018Last date of receipt of Acknowledgement slips along with relevant documents - 23rd April 2018General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) - The applicant must possess MBBS Degree with 1 year of relevant post qualification experience.Senior Medical Officer (SMO) - The applicant must possess MBBS Degree with a Post graduate Degree in the Specialty Concerned with 1 year of relevant practice.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:https://careers.bhel.in:8443/bhel/static/med_advt_eng_2018.pdfThe upper age-limit of GDMO is 32 years and 37 years for SMO as on 1st March 2018.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test and Interview.