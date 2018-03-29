GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BHEL Recruitment 2018: 29 Posts, Apply Before April 16

The country's largest power generation equipment manufacturer aims to fill 29 vacancies for Senior Medical Officer (SMO) and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO).

Updated:March 29, 2018, 7:07 PM IST
Representative image (Photo courtesy: hindi.news18.com)
BHEL Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on the official website of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Bhopal - bhel.com.

The country's largest power generation equipment manufacturer aims to fill 29 vacancies for Senior Medical Officer (SMO) and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO). Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the same on or before 16th April 2018.

How to Apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://www.bhel.com/
Step 2: Click on Current Job Openings to reach the Careers page
Step 3: Under 'Recruitment of Medical Professionals' click on ‘Click here to Apply'
Step 4: Click on Apply to fill the application form and pay the application fee
Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link:
http://careers.bhelbpl.co.in/med2018/atr_main.jsp

BHEL Vacancy Details:
General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) - 17
Senior Medical Officer (SMO) - 12

Application Fee:
General and OBC Category Candidates - Rs.300
SC/ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen Category Candidates - Nil

Important Dates:
Last Date to Submit Online Applications - 16th April 2018
Last date of receipt of Acknowledgement slips along with relevant documents - 23rd April 2018

Eligibility Criteria:
General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) - The applicant must possess MBBS Degree with 1 year of relevant post qualification experience.
Senior Medical Officer (SMO) - The applicant must possess MBBS Degree with a Post graduate Degree in the Specialty Concerned with 1 year of relevant practice.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:
https://careers.bhel.in:8443/bhel/static/med_advt_eng_2018.pdf

Age Limit:
The upper age-limit of GDMO is 32 years and 37 years for SMO as on 1st March 2018.

Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test and Interview.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
