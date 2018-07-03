BHEL Recruitment 2018: 74 Posts, Apply Before July 21

BHEL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 74 vacancies for the posts of Engineer and Supervisor has begun on the official website of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Bengaluru - bhel.com. BHEL aims to recruit candidates on a fixed tenure basis for 1 or 2 years. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 21st July 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:for BHEL Recruitment 2018 for Engineer and Supervisor Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bhel.comStep 2 – Click on ‘Current Job Opening’ on the left side of home pageStep 3 - Click on ‘Apply’ under ‘Recruitment of Project Engineer and Supervisor on Fixed Tenure basis for EDN/ ISG Bangalore’Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ and select the relevant postStep 5 – Accept the terms and again apply on the relevant ‘Position Code’Step 6 – Fill the application and pay online feeStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print outStep 8 – Send the hard copy of the application form and fee receipt to below mentioned address:AGM (HR), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Electronics Division, P. B. No. 2606, Mysore Road, Bengaluru, 560026- http://career.bheledn.co.in/FTARecruitment/Unreserved / OBC Category – Rs.200SC/ ST/ PWD Category – NILBHEL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 74Engineer - Electrical - 5Engineer - Civil - 6Engineer - Mechanical - 6Supervisor - Electrical - 22Supervisor - Civil - 8Supervisor - Mechanical - 4Engineer - Electrical - 10Engineer - Civil - 3Engineer - Mechanical - 10Project Engineers – The applicants must be BE/BTech in the field of Electrical/Electronics / Telecommunication/ Instrumentation/ Civil/ Mechanical with at least 60% marks in total of all the years/ semesters from recognized University/ Institution.Supervisor – The applicants must possess Diploma in the field of Electrical/ Electronics/ Telecommunication/ Instrumentation/Mechanical / Civil with at least 60% marks in total of all the years/ semesters from recognized University/ Institution.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:http://career.bheledn.co.in/FTARecruitment/fta_adv.pdfThe age of the applicants must not be more than 33 years as on 1st July 2018.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Engineers – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56,580.Supervisors – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.28,180.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Personal Interview.Start date of submission of Online Application – 2nd July 2018Last date of submission of Online Application – 21st July 2018Last day of receipt of hardcopy of Online Submitted application – 26th July 2018Last day of receipt of hardcopy of Online Submitted application from far flung areas – 31st July 2018