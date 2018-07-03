English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BHEL Recruitment 2018: 74 Posts, Apply Before July 21
BHEL aims to recruit candidates on a fixed tenure basis for 1 or 2 years. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 21st July 2018
Representative image (Photo courtesy: hindi.news18.com)
BHEL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 74 vacancies for the posts of Engineer and Supervisor has begun on the official website of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Bengaluru - bhel.com. BHEL aims to recruit candidates on a fixed tenure basis for 1 or 2 years. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 21st July 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:
How to apply for BHEL Recruitment 2018 for Engineer and Supervisor Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bhel.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Current Job Opening’ on the left side of home page
Step 3 - Click on ‘Apply’ under ‘Recruitment of Project Engineer and Supervisor on Fixed Tenure basis for EDN/ ISG Bangalore’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ and select the relevant post
Step 5 – Accept the terms and again apply on the relevant ‘Position Code’
Step 6 – Fill the application and pay online fee
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out
Step 8 – Send the hard copy of the application form and fee receipt to below mentioned address:
AGM (HR), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Electronics Division, P. B. No. 2606, Mysore Road, Bengaluru, 560026
Direct Link - http://career.bheledn.co.in/FTARecruitment/
Application Fee:
Unreserved / OBC Category – Rs.200
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – NIL
BHEL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 74
Engineer - Electrical - 5
Engineer - Civil - 6
Engineer - Mechanical - 6
Supervisor - Electrical - 22
Supervisor - Civil - 8
Supervisor - Mechanical - 4
Engineer - Electrical - 10
Engineer - Civil - 3
Engineer - Mechanical - 10
Eligibility Criteria:
Project Engineers – The applicants must be BE/BTech in the field of Electrical/Electronics / Telecommunication/ Instrumentation/ Civil/ Mechanical with at least 60% marks in total of all the years/ semesters from recognized University/ Institution.
Supervisor – The applicants must possess Diploma in the field of Electrical/ Electronics/ Telecommunication/ Instrumentation/Mechanical / Civil with at least 60% marks in total of all the years/ semesters from recognized University/ Institution.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:
http://career.bheledn.co.in/FTARecruitment/fta_adv.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants must not be more than 33 years as on 1st July 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Engineers – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56,580.
Supervisors – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.28,180.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Personal Interview.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Online Application – 2nd July 2018
Last date of submission of Online Application – 21st July 2018
Last day of receipt of hardcopy of Online Submitted application – 26th July 2018
Last day of receipt of hardcopy of Online Submitted application from far flung areas – 31st July 2018
Also Watch
How to apply for BHEL Recruitment 2018 for Engineer and Supervisor Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bhel.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Current Job Opening’ on the left side of home page
Step 3 - Click on ‘Apply’ under ‘Recruitment of Project Engineer and Supervisor on Fixed Tenure basis for EDN/ ISG Bangalore’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ and select the relevant post
Step 5 – Accept the terms and again apply on the relevant ‘Position Code’
Step 6 – Fill the application and pay online fee
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out
Step 8 – Send the hard copy of the application form and fee receipt to below mentioned address:
AGM (HR), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Electronics Division, P. B. No. 2606, Mysore Road, Bengaluru, 560026
Direct Link - http://career.bheledn.co.in/FTARecruitment/
Application Fee:
Unreserved / OBC Category – Rs.200
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – NIL
BHEL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 74
Engineer - Electrical - 5
Engineer - Civil - 6
Engineer - Mechanical - 6
Supervisor - Electrical - 22
Supervisor - Civil - 8
Supervisor - Mechanical - 4
Engineer - Electrical - 10
Engineer - Civil - 3
Engineer - Mechanical - 10
Eligibility Criteria:
Project Engineers – The applicants must be BE/BTech in the field of Electrical/Electronics / Telecommunication/ Instrumentation/ Civil/ Mechanical with at least 60% marks in total of all the years/ semesters from recognized University/ Institution.
Supervisor – The applicants must possess Diploma in the field of Electrical/ Electronics/ Telecommunication/ Instrumentation/Mechanical / Civil with at least 60% marks in total of all the years/ semesters from recognized University/ Institution.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:
http://career.bheledn.co.in/FTARecruitment/fta_adv.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants must not be more than 33 years as on 1st July 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Engineers – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56,580.
Supervisors – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.28,180.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Personal Interview.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Online Application – 2nd July 2018
Last date of submission of Online Application – 21st July 2018
Last day of receipt of hardcopy of Online Submitted application – 26th July 2018
Last day of receipt of hardcopy of Online Submitted application from far flung areas – 31st July 2018
Also Watch
-
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Live TV
Recommended For You
- HS Prannoy Stuns Lin Dan at Indonesia Open
- Football Fans are Awarding Oscar to Brazil Star Neymar For His On-Field Theatrics
- Hina Khan Gets Trolled Yet Again for Wearing ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit At Children's Event
- FIFA World Cup 2018 - Belgium Complete Stunning Comeback to Break Japanese Hearts - Relive the Goals
- Kangana Ranaut Channels Her Inner Athlete for Campaign; See Video