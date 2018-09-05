English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BHEL Trichy Recruitment 2018: 529 Apprentice Jobs, Apply before 13th September 2018
BHEL Trichy is scheduled to release the list of Shortlisted candidates on 17th September 2018.
BHEL Trichy Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 529 Apprentice posts has begun on the official website of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Tiruchirappalli – bheltry.co.in. BHEL, Trichy is inviting applications for various posts including Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Programme & System Administration Assistant and others. Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 13th September 2018:
How to apply for BHEL Trichy Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.bheltry.co.in/
Step 2 – From the left sidebar, click on Apprenticeship Application Portal (TRICHY)
Step 3 – Click on Register
Step 4 – Login with your registration credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.bheltry.co.in/tms/app_pro/index.jsp
BHEL Trichy Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy details:
Fitter - 210
Welder (G&E) - 115
Turner - 28
Machinist - 28
Electrician - 40
Mechanic Motor Vehicle - 15
Diesel Mechanic - 15
Draughtsman (Mechanical) - 15
Programme and System Administration Assistant - 40
Carpenter - 10
Plumber - 10
MLT Pathology - 3
Eligibility Criteria:
The academic qualification and pay scale differs for the posts mentioned above. Applicants are advised to read through the official notification to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
https://www.bheltry.co.in/appforms/AppCircular.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 27 years as on 13th September 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
BHEL Trichy is scheduled to release the list of Shortlisted candidates on 17th September 2018. The tentative date for Certificate Verification process of the shortlisted candidates is 24th September onwards, based on which BHEL Trichy aims to publish the final selection list on 9th October 2018 and give a joining date of 15th October 2018 to the selected candidates.
