BHEL Trichy Recruitment 2018: 529 Apprentice Jobs, Apply before 13th September 2018

BHEL Trichy Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 529 Apprentice posts has begun on the official website of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Tiruchirappalli – bheltry.co.in . BHEL, Trichy is inviting applications for various posts including Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Programme & System Administration Assistant and others. Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 13th September 2018:Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.bheltry.co.in/ Step 2 – From the left sidebar, click on Apprenticeship Application Portal (TRICHY)Step 3 – Click on RegisterStep 4 – Login with your registration credentialsStep 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceFitter - 210Welder (G&E) - 115Turner - 28Machinist - 28Electrician - 40Mechanic Motor Vehicle - 15Diesel Mechanic - 15Draughtsman (Mechanical) - 15Programme and System Administration Assistant - 40Carpenter - 10Plumber - 10MLT Pathology - 3The academic qualification and pay scale differs for the posts mentioned above. Applicants are advised to read through the official notification to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 27 years as on 13th September 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.BHEL Trichy is scheduled to release the list of Shortlisted candidates on 17th September 2018. The tentative date for Certificate Verification process of the shortlisted candidates is 24th September onwards, based on which BHEL Trichy aims to publish the final selection list on 9th October 2018 and give a joining date of 15th October 2018 to the selected candidates.