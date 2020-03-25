Take the pledge to vote

Bhilwara a Cluster Outbreak, Says Govt after City Reports 14 of Rajasthan's 28 Covid-19 Cases

State health minister Raghu Sharma had earlier said community transmission had started in Bhilwara and Jhunjhunu.

News18.com

Updated:March 25, 2020, 8:21 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Medical staff with protective clothing are seen inside a ward specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Rajiv Ghandhi Government General hospital in Chennai, India, January 29, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar/File Photo

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said the case of Bhilwara town, which reported 14 of the 28 coronavirus-positive cases in Rajasthan, is a cluster outbreak. State health minister Raghu Sharma had earlier said community transmission had started in Bhilwara and Jhunjhunu.

Bhilwara, nearly 250 km from Jaipur, has become the epicentre of the state's coronavirus scare, with 14 cases being reported from a private hospital in the city. Three doctors and three nurses at the hospital earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

While the state's medical team is yet to find the source of infection in the first case, officials suspect that some guests from Saudi Arabia were staying at the residence of one of the doctors.

The authorities have planned to screen 75,000 houses in the city and beds will be reserved for isolation facilities in private hospitals, hotels, hostels and in private houses.

