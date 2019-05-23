Bhilwara Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Subhash Chandra Baheria of BJP Wins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Subhash Chandra Baheria BJP Subhash Chandra Baheria WON

Bhilwara Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 495854 71.48% Subhash Chandra Baheria Leading INC 172475 24.86% Ram Pal Sharma NOTA 9622 1.39% Nota BSP 8581 1.24% Shivlal Gurjar RTRP 7172 1.03% Pawan Kumar Sharma

23. Bhilwara is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.07% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 10.71%. The estimated literacy level of Bhilwara is 60.66%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Subhash Baheria of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,46,264 votes which was 22.30% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.09% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, C P Joshi of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,35,368 votes which was 17.94% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 54.74% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.92% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.56% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhilwara was: Subhash Baheria (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,04,045 men, 8,50,856 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bhilwara is: 25.5 74.75Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भीलवाड़ा, राजस्थान (Hindi); ভিলওয়ারা, রাজস্থান (Bengali); भीलवाडा, राजस्थान (Marathi); ભિલવારા, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); பில்வாரா, ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); భీల్వాడా, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಬಿಲ್ವಾರ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ഭിൽവാര, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).