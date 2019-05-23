English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Bhilwara Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Subhash Chandra Baheria of BJP Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhilwara (भीलवाड़ा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhilwara (भीलवाड़ा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
23. Bhilwara is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.07% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 10.71%. The estimated literacy level of Bhilwara is 60.66%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Subhash Baheria of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,46,264 votes which was 22.30% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.09% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, C P Joshi of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,35,368 votes which was 17.94% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 54.74% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.92% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.56% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhilwara was: Subhash Baheria (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,04,045 men, 8,50,856 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bhilwara Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bhilwara is: 25.5 74.75
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भीलवाड़ा, राजस्थान (Hindi); ভিলওয়ারা, রাজস্থান (Bengali); भीलवाडा, राजस्थान (Marathi); ભિલવારા, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); பில்வாரா, ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); భీల్వాడా, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಬಿಲ್ವಾರ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ഭിൽവാര, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Subhash Chandra Baheria
BJP
Subhash Chandra Baheria
WON
In 2009, C P Joshi of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,35,368 votes which was 17.94% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 54.74% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
Bhilwara Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
495854
71.48%
Subhash Chandra Baheria
INC
172475
24.86%
Ram Pal Sharma
NOTA
9622
1.39%
Nota
BSP
8581
1.24%
Shivlal Gurjar
RTRP
7172
1.03%
Pawan Kumar Sharma
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.92% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.56% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhilwara was: Subhash Baheria (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,04,045 men, 8,50,856 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bhilwara Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bhilwara is: 25.5 74.75
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भीलवाड़ा, राजस्थान (Hindi); ভিলওয়ারা, রাজস্থান (Bengali); भीलवाडा, राजस्थान (Marathi); ભિલવારા, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); பில்வாரா, ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); భీల్వాడా, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಬಿಲ್ವಾರ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ഭിൽവാര, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Avengers, Indians in America are in Cinema Hall today Watching Lok Sabha Elections Live
- With Aladdin Releasing, Here are Other Disney Live-Action Adaptations That You Must Watch
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results