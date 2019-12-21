Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad Sent to 14 Days' Judicial Custody over Citizenship Act Protests
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was arrested earlier in the day, sought bail from the court on the ground that there is no evidence that he instigated the Jama Masjid crowd to go to Delhi Gate where the protesters had turned violent.
File photo of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad (image : PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday sent Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad, who was arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj area, to 14 day's judicial custody.
Azad, who was arrested earlier in the day, sought bail from the court on the ground that there is no evidence that he instigated the Jama Masjid crowd to go to Delhi Gate where the protesters had turned violent.
The police opposed his bail plea on the ground that he may threaten witnesses and his judicial remand is necessary for the sake of law and order. The court dismissed his bail plea and sent him to 14 days' judicial custody.
Earlier, a lawyer had requested the court to direct the investigating officer to give details of Aazad's whereabouts. The court also sent 15 people arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj to two days' judicial custody.
Azad's outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar on Friday against the new citizenship law, despite not having permission from police.
The protesters marching towards Jantar Mantar from Jama Masjid were stopped by police and paramilitary personnel near Delhi Gate, after which they turned violent and set a car on fire and damaged a few other vehicles. Police resorted to lathi-charge and used a water cannon to control the situation.
