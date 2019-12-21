Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Arrested Hours After Detention Over Citizenship Act Protest

Chandrashekhar Azad's Bhim Army had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar on Friday.

News18.com

Updated:December 21, 2019, 2:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Arrested Hours After Detention Over Citizenship Act Protest
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad after being detained by the police from Jama Masjid.

New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj, police said on Saturday, a day after his outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar.

Azad was detained early on Saturday and arrested later, police said.

Azad, 31, escaped police custody on Friday after leading a huge protest against the citizenship law at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi. He reportedly ran into houses and jumped over terraces in the congested area with the help of his supporters. Before giving police the slip, he was heard raising slogans against the Act and also reading out the preamble of the Indian Constitution. Azad, along with hundreds of supporters, also shouted slogans and waved flags from the steps of the mosque, dramatically defying the police.

Delhi Police had denied permission to his protest march against the law till Jantar Mantar. Azad tweeted that he would make it to the area anyway, and he did. "My name is Chandrashekhar Azad. Police cannot hold me captive. I wore a cap and a shawl and entered the masjid easily," he said.

Additional security arrangements were made in the national capital in view of the Friday prayers and prohibitory orders were imposed in sensitive areas. The police was seen using drones to keep a vigil, while Delhi Metro gates were closed at some stations, including in the Old Delhi areas.

Protests have been raging across the country against the new citizenship law that provides for granting citizenship to non-Muslim persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram