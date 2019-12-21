Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Arrested Hours After Detention Over Citizenship Act Protest

New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj, police said on Saturday, a day after his outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar.

Azad was detained early on Saturday and arrested later, police said.

Azad, 31, escaped police custody on Friday after leading a huge protest against the citizenship law at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi. He reportedly ran into houses and jumped over terraces in the congested area with the help of his supporters. Before giving police the slip, he was heard raising slogans against the Act and also reading out the preamble of the Indian Constitution. Azad, along with hundreds of supporters, also shouted slogans and waved flags from the steps of the mosque, dramatically defying the police.

Delhi Police had denied permission to his protest march against the law till Jantar Mantar. Azad tweeted that he would make it to the area anyway, and he did. "My name is Chandrashekhar Azad. Police cannot hold me captive. I wore a cap and a shawl and entered the masjid easily," he said.

Additional security arrangements were made in the national capital in view of the Friday prayers and prohibitory orders were imposed in sensitive areas. The police was seen using drones to keep a vigil, while Delhi Metro gates were closed at some stations, including in the Old Delhi areas.

Protests have been raging across the country against the new citizenship law that provides for granting citizenship to non-Muslim persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

