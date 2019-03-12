English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Arrested in UP’s Deoband, Supporters Block Police Vehicle
Azad had last week announced that his outfit would support candidates who contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Smriti Irani in upcoming Lok Sabah elections.
File photo of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad (image : PTI)
New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been arrested from Deoband in Uttar Pradesh, triggering a standoff between the police and his supporters who aren’t allowing the vehicle to move towards the police station.
As per initial reports, the Dalit leader wanted to leave for Delhi to attend events on Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary on March 15, but was denied permission for the same.
Azad had last week announced that his outfit would support candidates who contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Smriti Irani in upcoming Lok Sabah elections. Azad had also questioned Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his father Mulayam Singh's remarks in Parliament wishing a second term for Modi.
Azad was released last year after being jailed under the National Security Act (NSA). He had been arrested from Himachal Pradesh in June 2017 in connection with the May 5 caste violence in which one person and 16 others were injured at Shabbirpur village in UP’s Saharanpur.
