Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Calls for Bharat Bandh on Feb 23 Against SC Order on Reservation
Chandrashekhar Aazad urged MPs and MLAs belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes to build pressure on the government to bring an ordinance to nullify the ruling.
Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Wednesday called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on February 23 against a Supreme Court ruling that states were not bound to provide reservation in promotion and appointments in public employment and also quota is not a fundamental right.
He urged MPs and MLAs belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes to build pressure on the government to bring an ordinance to nullify the ruling.
Azad said his outfit will hold a march from Mandi House to Parliament on February 16 to press for its demands.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan Dresses up as Royal Guard in Angrezi Medium First Look Poster
- Sana Khan Accuses Choreographer Melvin Louis of Cheating on Her, Says She's Dealing with Depression Now
- Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip, Buds Plus and More: Galaxy Unpacked at a Glimpse
- Industrial Revolution Contaminated Himalayas Hundreds of Years Before Humans Actually Step Foot
- Google, WhatsApp And Facebook May Soon Discuss Ways to Block Rape Videos And Child Porn