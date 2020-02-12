Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Calls for Bharat Bandh on Feb 23 Against SC Order on Reservation

New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Wednesday called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on February 23 against a Supreme Court ruling that states were not bound to provide reservation in promotion and appointments in public employment and also quota is not a fundamental right.

He urged MPs and MLAs belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes to build pressure on the government to bring an ordinance to nullify the ruling.

Azad said his outfit will hold a march from Mandi House to Parliament on February 16 to press for its demands.

