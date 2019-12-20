Take the pledge to vote

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Denied Permission to Hold Protest March Against Citizenship Law

Thousands of students, activists and opposition leaders hit the streets in the national capital on Thursday, defying heavy security clampdown and prohibitory orders even as authorities suspended mobile internet services and restricted traffic movement to quell the swirling agitation.

PTI

Updated:December 20, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Denied Permission to Hold Protest March Against Citizenship Law
File photo of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad.

New Delhi: Delhi Police has denied permission to Bhim Army to take out a protest march on Friday from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended citizenship law.

The march is expected to see participation of students from Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia.

Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 are in place near the Red Fort area since Thursday, prohibiting assembly of four or more people.

Opposition leaders D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Ajay Maken, Sandeep Dikshit and activists Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid were among over 1,200 people detained from areas around Red Fort and Mandi House -- the sites of the two planned demonstrations.

