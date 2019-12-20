Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Escapes After Being Detained for Anti-CAA Protest at Delhi's Jama Masjid
According to the Bhim Army, the police tried to escort Azad away at Jama Masjid but he managed to get away. However, he was "caught" later near Daryaganj but escaped from there too.
New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and others hold a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Jama Masjid after the Friday prayers, in New Delhi, Dec. 20, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_20_2019_000083B)
New Delhi: The Bhim Army claimed its chief Chandrashekhar Azad was on Friday detained by police but escaped near Daryaganj during a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar. However, there was no official confirmation from the police.
According to the Bhim Army, the police tried to escort Azad away at Jama Masjid but he managed to get away. However, he was "caught" later near Daryaganj but escaped from there too, it said.
Azad reportedly managed to give police the slip after running into houses and jumping over terraces in the congested area with the help of his supporters. Before giving the police a slip, he was heard raising slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and also reading out the preamble of Indian Constitution.
The protest march led by Bhim Army against the citizenship law, despite the police denying permission to it, comes a day after thousands of students, activists and opposition leaders hit the streets in the national capital defying security clampdown and prohibitory orders.
Additional security arrangements have been made in the national capital in view of the Friday prayers and prohibitory orders were imposed in sensitive areas. The police was seen using drones to keep a vigil, while Delhi Metro gates were closed at some stations, including in the Old Delhi areas.
The city saw protests at various other locations as well including outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University, with some groups of protesters offering roses to the police personnel to underline peaceful nature of their agitation against CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Police also carried out a flag march in the north-east district which had witnessed violence on Sunday during continuing protests against the amended law, which seeks to grant speedier citizenship only to non-Muslims facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
