Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Released from Tihar, Says Will Continue Fight against CAA
After being released from jail, Azad said the struggle will continue through constitutional means until the CAA is repealed.
New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was arrested in connection with the violence during an anti-CAA protest in Old Delhi's Daryaganj, was released from Tihar Jail on Thursday night.
Azad's outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended citizenship act on December 20, without police permission. The Bhim Army chief was sent to judicial custody on December 21.
After being released from jail, Azad said he will visit Jama Masjid at 1 pm on Friday. "Later, I will also visit Ravidas temple, a gurudwara and a church," he said.
Azad said their struggle will continue through constitutional means until the CAA is repealed. "We are against those people who want to divide the nation," he said.
A Delhi Court had granted Azad bail on Wednesday, ordering him to not hold any protest in Delhi till February 16.
