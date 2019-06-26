Bhim Army Chief Meets Aggrieved Families in Bulandshahr, After Failed Abduction and Two Deaths
Two women in the district were late on Monday night crushed to death under the wheels of a car being allegedly driven by a man who they rebuked for passing lewd comment against a member of their family.
File image of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad went to Bulandshahr in protest of the alleged killing of two members of a family by members of the upper caste on Tuesday. The incident happened when the two members tried to resist molestation and alleged abduction of a member in the family. Police was deployed by the district administration around the house of the victims to avoid any unwanted situation.
According to police, a case was registered against four persons including the main accused Nakul Singh who has been arrested. However, the victims' family placed the bodies on a highway and blocked traffic on Tuesday, demanding immediate arrest of all accused.
After meeting the aggrieved families in Bulandshahr, Chandrashekhar Azad said, “I don’t care of politicians come here or not, me along with my entire community stands in solidarity with the family.” He added that culprits should be punished and justice should be served to the members of the family.
The incident has led to a stir in the area, with the people blocking NH91 keeping the dead bodies on the road.
A case has been registered against the culprits and one arrest has been made. N Kolanchi, SSP of Bulandshehar said, “We've registered case under sections for molestation and attempt to murder. Woman in her statement said she was asked to sit in car & the accused ran over them after her refusal. One person has been arrested, the CCTV footage doesn't show molestation attempt. Probe is underway.”
The Uttar Pradesh SC/ST Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and sought a report from the district's senior superintendent of police. The panel's chairman Brij Lal has written a letter to the SSP of Bulandshahr seeking immediate investigation into the matter and prompt action against those found involved in it.
