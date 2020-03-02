Bhim Army Chief Meets Ex-BJP Ally in Lucknow, Fuels Speculation of New Political Equation in UP

Lucknow: Om Prakash Rajbhar, chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and former ally of BJP, on Monday met Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad in Lucknow, which has fuelled speculation that a new political alliance could emerge soon ahead of 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

The meeting, which took place at VIP Guest House in Dalibagh area, has now sparked possibilities of a new political tie-up ahead of 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls.

Recently, Chandra Shekhar Azad had announced that he will be floating his political outfit and will be contesting the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. He also met Sumaiyya Rana, daughter of renowned poet Munawwar Rana at the Guest House. Sumaiyya has been heading the all women anti-CAA protest at Ghantaghar (clock tower) in Lucknow.

According to sources, the meeting between the two leaders was regarding contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections and it is also being speculated that Bhim Army may join the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha floated by Rajbhar for the polls.

It is being said that the main aim of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha is to bring the Dalits, Backward Castes and Minorities voters in Uttar Pradesh, under one umbrella.

On Sunday, Chandra Shekhar Azad had reportedly met a few political leaders, including some former leaders from Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). On the same day, former BSP leaders Ramlakhan Chaurasia, Izharul Haq and Ashok Chaudhary formally joined the Bhim Army.

The Bhim Army chief has reiterated at several occasions that “politics is not his ambition, but compulsion”.

“The political party to be announced by us will continue to work parallel to the organisation in its present form. I wanted to announce the formation of a political party in December last year before the Delhi Assembly Polls, but the work stalled due to the implementation of the CAA. The CAA had become more important than fighting elections,” Chandra Shekhar Azad told News18.

Earlier, while speaking at a function in Thiruvananthapuram, the Bhim Army chief had lashed out at the Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and stated that a “democratic country runs according to the will of the people not by the whims and fancies of the BJP and RSS”.

Speaking at an anti-CAA rally in Thiruvananthapuram, Chandra Shekhar Azad sought withdrawal of the “black law” and said the fight would continue till it is repealed and the central government expresses an apology.

“If someone has any false impression that this country can be run according to the whims and fancies of BJP and RSS, he or she is wrong. This is a democratic country and here things happen according to the will of the people. We will fight till this black law is repealed. We will continue our fight till the central government apologises for it,” he said.

