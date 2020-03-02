Bhim Army Chief Writes to United Nations Seeking Intervention in Delhi Violence
Chandrashekhar Aazad write that thousands have been displaced and that the state administration's response to all this has been a failure. He alleged that the Delhi Police has remained a 'mute spectator'.
File photo of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad . (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has approached the United Nations requesting an investigation into "serious human rights violations in India".
Azad's letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights comes against the backdrop of largescale violence in northeast Delhi.
"As I write, 45 people are confirmed dead even as the toll is rising every hour. Men are being mob-lynched and stabbed to death and women and girls are being raped," he wrote in the letter.
"Thousands have been displaced and are fleeing their hometown... the state administration's response to all this has been a failure," he said and alleged that the Delhi Police has remained a "mute spectator".
The Dalit group chief alleged that after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was signed into a law in December, the socio-political situation in the country has been witnessing "new heights of state-sponsored atrocities".
