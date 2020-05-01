Bhim Army Leader Held for Misbehaving With Hospital Staff in Muzaffarnagar

New Delhi: A Bhim Army leader has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with the medical staff over not providing proper treatment to a patient in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Friday.

Upkar Bawra, the district president of the outfit, entered the emergency ward with several people on Thursday evening and protested over not providing proper treatment to the patient in the district hospital. They allegedly misbehaved with the medical staff, an officer said.

Bawra has been arrested and a search is on for the other suspects. A case has been registered under Sections 269, 270, 332, 504, 506 and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, and Sections 3(2) of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the officer added.

