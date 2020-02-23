Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bhim Army-led Anti-CAA Protesters Stopped Midway to Aligarh Collectorate

With large number of policemen blocking their way, the protestors changed their way and reached Eidgah where a large group of anti-CAA women protestors have been holding an indefinite stir for the past three weeks.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2020, 4:31 PM IST
Representative image.

Aligarh: A Bhim Army-led march by hundreds of anti-CAA protesters heading to the district collectorate on Sunday afternoon was stopped midway by police and Rapid Action Force jawans.

The protestors, including women, were stopped by police from moving ahead after they crossed over the Katpula Bridge from the old city. The protesters had taken out the march on a call by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad.

With large number of policemen blocking their way, the protestors changed their way and reached Eidgah instead where a large group of anti-CAA women protestors have been holding an indefinite dharna for the past three weeks. Shops in some areas near Kotwali had downed their shutters.

Aligarh SSP Rajmuni, who recently took over the charge as the district police, chief told mediapersons that following the abortive march, an FIR was lodged against three persons at the Delhi Gate police station for trying to violate prohibitory orders and breach peace in the city.

The new SSP said he was monitoring the situation due to anti-CAA protests, going on both at the AMU and the old city area.

He said our "channels of communications with protesters are going to remain open but it does not mean we will allow anybody to disturb the city's law and order".

