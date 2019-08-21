Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bhim Army Plans to Install Bust of Sant Ravidas at Site of Demolished Temple

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has promised to install a bust of Sant Ravidas at the site. He said that if he dies, his body should be taken to the temple, a leader of the Dalit group said.

PTI

Updated:August 21, 2019, 11:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bhim Army Plans to Install Bust of Sant Ravidas at Site of Demolished Temple
Police personnel baton charge activists of Bhim Army during a rally to protest against the demolishment of Ravidas Mandir in Tughlakabad on the orders of the Supreme Court, near Ravidas Chowk in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Bhim Army is planning to install a bust of Sant Ravidas at the site of a temple dedicated to the 15th century spiritual leader which was demolished by the DDA, its leaders said on Wednesday.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has promised to install a bust of Sant Ravidas at the site. He said that if he dies, his body should be taken to the temple, a leader of the Dalit group said.

The temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on August 10 on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Tension prevailed in the Tughlakabad area in south Delhi after a protest by Dalits against the demolition of the temple turned violent on Wednesday, prompting police to resort to "mild lathicharge" and use tear gas to disperse the crowd, an official said.

According to police, the protesters set fire to two motorcycles and vandalised a police vehicle, causing injuries to a few policemen.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram