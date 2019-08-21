Bhim Army Plans to Install Bust of Sant Ravidas at Site of Demolished Temple
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has promised to install a bust of Sant Ravidas at the site. He said that if he dies, his body should be taken to the temple, a leader of the Dalit group said.
Police personnel baton charge activists of Bhim Army during a rally to protest against the demolishment of Ravidas Mandir in Tughlakabad on the orders of the Supreme Court, near Ravidas Chowk in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Bhim Army is planning to install a bust of Sant Ravidas at the site of a temple dedicated to the 15th century spiritual leader which was demolished by the DDA, its leaders said on Wednesday.
The temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on August 10 on the orders of the Supreme Court.
Tension prevailed in the Tughlakabad area in south Delhi after a protest by Dalits against the demolition of the temple turned violent on Wednesday, prompting police to resort to "mild lathicharge" and use tear gas to disperse the crowd, an official said.
According to police, the protesters set fire to two motorcycles and vandalised a police vehicle, causing injuries to a few policemen.
