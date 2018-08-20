Bhim Army Stages Protest in Delhi as Former BSP Vice President Jai Prakash Joins Organisation

Thousands of Bhim Army workers staged a protest at Parliament Street in New Delhi on Sunday demanding the release of the outfit’s founder Chandrashekar Azad.The protest was attended by former Bahujan Samaj Party Vice President Jai Prakash Singh who said that the fight for the rights of the marginalised must continue.The Bhim Army was also protesting against the arrest of Dalit activists across the country during the bandh and the burning of the copies of the constitution that took place in Delhi earlier this month.Protesters raised slogans of ‘Jai Bhim, Baba Saheb Amar Rahe’ and ‘Sanvidhan Ke Samman Me Bhim Army Maidan Me’.In his address to the crowd gathered at Parliament street, former BSP vice president Jai Prakash said that he wanted to pay his respect to those who were fighting for the rights of the Dalits. Prakash was recently shown the door after he made adverse remarks about Congress president Rahul Gandhi.In his first formal address after joining the Bhim Army, Jai Prakash said, “I would like to pay respects to all the great men who have been fighting for our (Dalit) rights and also to her (Mayawati) wo has been fighting for Dalit rights, I have no grudges against her. It does not matter what she (Mayawati) had said about Bhim Army, but I know that Chandrashekhar is the real soldier of Baba Saheb and he will never betray us.”He added that walking on the path of Baba Saheb would not be easy, but stated that the government of Bhim army could be formed. “I would like to tell you my Muslim brothers that if they want to live freely in this country they will have to support us and in return soldiers of Bhim Army will take the bullet on their chest for them,” Jai Prakash Singh said.Apart from the release of Bhim Army members and Chandrashekhar ‘Ravan’, Bhim Army also demanded legal action on Sambhaji Bhide, the mastermind behind the Bhima Koregaon violence and a compensation for all those who were killed during the violence.