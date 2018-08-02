GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bhim Army to Protest in Delhi on Aug 19, Seeks Release of Their Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Apart from the release of Bhim Army members, the organisation demands legal action on Sambhaji Bhide, the mastermind behind the Bhima Koregaon violence and a compensation for all those who were killed during the violence.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:August 2, 2018, 1:36 PM IST
Lucknow: Members of Bhim Army have called for a rally to be organised on August 19 on the Parliament Street in New Delhi, to push their demands for the release of their chief Chandrashekhar Azad and other members, and withdrawal of cases against those who were jailed in connection to April 2 Bharat Bandh violence.

In a poster issued by the Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission, the dalit organisation has claimed that the rally is necessary as there is a civil war-like situation emerging from the government’s failure to check issues relating to dalits and caste discrimination.

Meanwhile, security agencies are also keeping an eye out for the protest.

The poster carries a note, asking participants to gather near Abedkar Bhawan on August 19 from where they are set to march towards Parliament Street.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
