English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bhim Army to Protest in Delhi on Aug 19, Seeks Release of Their Chief Chandrashekhar Azad
Apart from the release of Bhim Army members, the organisation demands legal action on Sambhaji Bhide, the mastermind behind the Bhima Koregaon violence and a compensation for all those who were killed during the violence.
Representational image of Bhim Army.
Loading...
Lucknow: Members of Bhim Army have called for a rally to be organised on August 19 on the Parliament Street in New Delhi, to push their demands for the release of their chief Chandrashekhar Azad and other members, and withdrawal of cases against those who were jailed in connection to April 2 Bharat Bandh violence.
In a poster issued by the Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission, the dalit organisation has claimed that the rally is necessary as there is a civil war-like situation emerging from the government’s failure to check issues relating to dalits and caste discrimination.
Meanwhile, security agencies are also keeping an eye out for the protest.
Apart from the release of Bhim Army members, the organisation demands legal action on Sambhaji Bhide, the mastermind behind the Bhima Koregaon violence and a compensation for all those who were killed during the violence.
The poster carries a note, asking participants to gather near Abedkar Bhawan on August 19 from where they are set to march towards Parliament Street.
Also Watch
In a poster issued by the Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission, the dalit organisation has claimed that the rally is necessary as there is a civil war-like situation emerging from the government’s failure to check issues relating to dalits and caste discrimination.
Meanwhile, security agencies are also keeping an eye out for the protest.
Apart from the release of Bhim Army members, the organisation demands legal action on Sambhaji Bhide, the mastermind behind the Bhima Koregaon violence and a compensation for all those who were killed during the violence.
The poster carries a note, asking participants to gather near Abedkar Bhawan on August 19 from where they are set to march towards Parliament Street.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Is Sidharth Malhotra Dating Kiara Advani After Breakup With Alia Bhatt?
- Tesla Reports its Worst Ever Quarter, But Profitability Plans Are in Place
- Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Rule the Runway at Manish Malhotra Show; See Pics and Video
- Nike PhantomVSN Integrates Smart Technology to Make The Football Boot Better
- Kohli vs Anderson Headlines Mouth Watering Clashes in Store for Series Opener
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...