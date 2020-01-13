Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad Moves Delhi Court Seeking Bail in Anti-CAA Protests Case
Azad, currently under arrest, has said that there was no evidence against him in the FIR which states that he had instigated the crowd to march to Delhi gate from Jama Masjid and indulge in violence.
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad during anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid.
New Delhi Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad moved Delhi court Monday seeking bail in connection with violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in old Delhi's Daryaganj area.
The matter will be heard tomorrow.
The Bhim Army chief was sent to judicial custody on December 21 by a Delhi court.
Azad's outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act on December 20, without police permission.
