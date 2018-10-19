Bhima Koregaon Case: Activist Anand Teltumbde Gets Temporary Relief from Arrest

The Bombay High Court on Friday gave temporary relief to human rights activist Anand Teltumbde in connection with a case registered against him for alleged Maoist links.The court was hearing an application filed by Teltumbe seeking to quash case registered against him by the Pune police. It directed Pune police to not take any coercive steps till the next date of hearing on October 26.Activist Gautam Navlakha also approached the Bombay High Court for quashing of the case against him. His application will also be heard on October 26.Pune Police had arrested activists Gautam Navlakha, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Telugu poet Varavara Rao and trade union activist Sudha Bharadwaj in August. Although Teltumbde was not arrested, his house was searched and a case was filed against him and the arrested activists based.The case was filed on the basis of an FIR against the organisers of Elgar Parishad in Pune on December 31, 2017, which allegedly triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima in Pune on January 1.The police claimed to have seized several documents which revealed the link between the activists and Maoist leaders. It also said that a conspiracy was being hatched to assassinate the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Maharashtra.Supreme Court had directed to place the arrested activists under house arrest, but later it court refused to interfere in the matter and told the activists to approach appropriate court to seek further relief.​