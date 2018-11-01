English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhima-Koregaon Case: Gautam Navlakha Not to be Arrested till November 21, Orders Bombay HC
The bench had last month directed the police not to take any coercive action against the petitioners or arrest them.
File photo of human rights activist Gautam Navlakha at his residence after he was arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday extended the relief granted to civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha, professor Anand Teltumbde and priest Stan Swamy from arrest till November 21 in a case lodged against them by the Pune police in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence and for alleged links with Maoists.
A division bench of justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre was hearing the petitions filed by the three seeking quashing of the FIR against them.
The bench posted the matters for hearing on November 21 after noting that petitions pertaining to the case were pending before the Supreme Court.
"We will wait and see what order the Supreme Court passes in those matters. Till the next date of hearing, the interim relief shall continue," the bench said.
The bench had last month directed the police not to take any coercive action against the petitioners or arrest them.
While Navlakha was put under house arrest in the case, Teltumbde and Swamy were not arrested.
Apart from Navlakha, the police had, on August 28, also arrested activists Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Sudha Bharadwaj for their alleged links with Maoists in the aftermath of violence at Koregaon-Bhima in Pune district on January 1.
The police had alleged that Maoists had supported the Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune, which had led to the violence.
Navlakha was released by the Delhi High Court, after which he moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the FIR against him.
A division bench of justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre was hearing the petitions filed by the three seeking quashing of the FIR against them.
The bench posted the matters for hearing on November 21 after noting that petitions pertaining to the case were pending before the Supreme Court.
"We will wait and see what order the Supreme Court passes in those matters. Till the next date of hearing, the interim relief shall continue," the bench said.
The bench had last month directed the police not to take any coercive action against the petitioners or arrest them.
While Navlakha was put under house arrest in the case, Teltumbde and Swamy were not arrested.
Apart from Navlakha, the police had, on August 28, also arrested activists Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Sudha Bharadwaj for their alleged links with Maoists in the aftermath of violence at Koregaon-Bhima in Pune district on January 1.
The police had alleged that Maoists had supported the Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune, which had led to the violence.
Navlakha was released by the Delhi High Court, after which he moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the FIR against him.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Son of Pakistani Legend Abdul Qadir Wants to Play for Australia
- Drama Movie Early Reviews: Mohanlal’s Hilarious Act Receives Praise
- In Pics: Ishaan Khatter Celebrates 23rd Birthday With Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
- Ayushmann Shares Heartwarming Throwback Photo with Wife Tahira on Wedding Anniversary
- Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini And All New iPad Pro Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...