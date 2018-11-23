English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhima-Koregaon Case: Police Seek More Time to Chargesheet Activists
The five activists, accused of having Maoist links, were arrested on August 28 following multi-state raids by Pune Police.
(From left): Activists Gautam Navalakha,Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj and Vernon Gonzalves.
Pune: Pune Police on Friday moved a court here seeking another 90 days to file a supplementary charge sheet against Left-wing activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Varavara Rao in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.
A charge sheet has already been filed in the case against activists Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale (who were arrested in June) and five 'underground' Maoist leaders.
The police filed an application before District Judge Kishor Vadane on Friday, seeking extension of 90 days to file a supplementary charge sheet against Bharadwaj and others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). They needed time as investigation is still going on, the police said.
Bharadwaj, Rao, Ferreira, Gonsalves and Gautam Navlakha, accused of having Maoist links, were arrested on August 28 following multi-state raids by Pune Police. However, on the directions of the Supreme Court, all five were put under house arrest in their respective cities.
Later, as the period of house arrest got over and the apex court refused to grant further relief to the accused, police arrested all of them except Gautam Navlakha. Under the law, a charge sheet has to be filed within 90 days of arrest. But under the UAPA, an extension of 90 days can be obtained from the court.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar, the investigating officer, said the court will hear the matter on November 26. According to police, Maoists had backed the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31 last year. The provocative speeches made at the gathering allegedly led to violence at Koregaon Bhima in Pune district the next day.
A charge sheet has already been filed in the case against activists Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale (who were arrested in June) and five 'underground' Maoist leaders.
The police filed an application before District Judge Kishor Vadane on Friday, seeking extension of 90 days to file a supplementary charge sheet against Bharadwaj and others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). They needed time as investigation is still going on, the police said.
Bharadwaj, Rao, Ferreira, Gonsalves and Gautam Navlakha, accused of having Maoist links, were arrested on August 28 following multi-state raids by Pune Police. However, on the directions of the Supreme Court, all five were put under house arrest in their respective cities.
Later, as the period of house arrest got over and the apex court refused to grant further relief to the accused, police arrested all of them except Gautam Navlakha. Under the law, a charge sheet has to be filed within 90 days of arrest. But under the UAPA, an extension of 90 days can be obtained from the court.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar, the investigating officer, said the court will hear the matter on November 26. According to police, Maoists had backed the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31 last year. The provocative speeches made at the gathering allegedly led to violence at Koregaon Bhima in Pune district the next day.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hockey World Cup: India Score Five Past Olympic Champions Argentina in Warm-up
- Moushumi Chatterjee Moves Bombay High Court, Appeals for Comatose Daughter's Custody
- Janhvi Kapoor Makes Hearts Flutter at IFFI in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Blue Outfit
- Shashi Tharoor 'Loves' News18 Creatives on Delhi Pollution Crisis; Which is Your Favourite?
- WhatsApp Update: Soon Users Will Watch Videos Directly From Notifications