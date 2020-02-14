Take the pledge to vote

Bhima Koregaon Case: Pune Court Transfers Hearings to NIA Court After Maharashtra Govt U-Turn

The Pune court, however, said that it did not have the power to continue with the Bhima Koregaon case even if the government had not given No Objection Certificate (NOC).

February 14, 2020
Bhima Koregaon Case: Pune Court Transfers Hearings to NIA Court After Maharashtra Govt U-Turn
In this January 2, 2018 photo, policemen accompany Dalit protestors as they march against the violence in Bhima-Koregaon area of Pune, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo by Shashank Parade)

Pune: A sessions court here on Friday allowed the transfer of the politically sensitive Bhima Koregaon case to an NIA court in Mumbai after an 11th hour U-turn by the Maharashtra government which said it has no objection to the federal agency taking over the probe.

The Pune court, however, said that it did not have the power to continue with the case even if the government had not given No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Details to follow.

