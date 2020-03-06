Bhima Koregaon Case: SC Extends Date of Protection from Arrest to Activists Navlakha, Teltumbde
A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee said it would hear on March 16 the appeals filed by them.
Picture taken during violence at Koregaon Bhima near Pune. Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday extended till March 16 the protection from arrest granted to civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde in the Bhima Koregaon case.
A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee said it would hear on March 16 the appeals filed by Navlakha and Teltumbde against the last month's order of the Bombay High Court rejecting their anticipatory bail pleas.
The high court, while denying the anticipatory bail to Navlakha and Teltumbde from February 14, had extended the interim protection from arrest for a period of four weeks to enable them to approach the apex court.
Appearing for the activists, advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi informed the bench that protection granted to both of them by the high court would expire on March 14 and the top court should extend it.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karisma Kapoor Talks About Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria’s Relationship, Calls Them 'Very Cute'
- Kutumb Fame Gauri Pradhan Wishes Soulmate Hiten Tejwani on His Birthday with an Adorable Pic
- Legalising Cryptocurrency in India Will Do More Than Attract Investments, Say Experts
- OnePlus Wants Your Ideas For OxygenOS, And Some Cool Rewards Await You in Return
- 5 Times Indian Politicians Came up with Bizarre Solutions to Prevent Coronavirus