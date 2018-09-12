English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhima-Koregaon Case: SC Extends House Arrest of 5 Rights Activists Till September 17
The top court has adjourned hearing on a plea filed by historian Romila Thapar and four others to September 17.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the house arrest of five rights activists who were arrested in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence till September 17.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud adjourned the hearing on the plea filed by historian Romila Thapar and four others to September 17 after it was submitted that senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing the petitioners, was busy in another court.
Earlier, Singhvi appeared before the bench and submitted that the hearing on Thapar's plea be conducted after noon as he has to appear in another matter.
The court was hearing the plea filed against the arrest of the rights activists — Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha — in the case.
The Maharashtra police had arrested the five activists on August 28 in connection with an FIR lodged following a conclave — 'Elgaar Parishad' — held on December 31 last year that had later triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village.
On August 29, the apex court ordered the house arrest of the activists, saying "dissent is the safety valve of democracy".
(With PTI inputs)
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud adjourned the hearing on the plea filed by historian Romila Thapar and four others to September 17 after it was submitted that senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing the petitioners, was busy in another court.
Earlier, Singhvi appeared before the bench and submitted that the hearing on Thapar's plea be conducted after noon as he has to appear in another matter.
The court was hearing the plea filed against the arrest of the rights activists — Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha — in the case.
The Maharashtra police had arrested the five activists on August 28 in connection with an FIR lodged following a conclave — 'Elgaar Parishad' — held on December 31 last year that had later triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village.
On August 29, the apex court ordered the house arrest of the activists, saying "dissent is the safety valve of democracy".
(With PTI inputs)
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Car Discounts in September 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and More
- Do We Already Know What The Next iPhone Looks Like?
- Chennai Super Kings Superfan Gets His Wedding Invite Designed as Match Ticket
- Virat Kohli Signed as Brand Ambassador by Hero MotoCorp
- Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy Shock Olympic Silver Medallists at Japan Open
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...