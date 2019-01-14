English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhima-Koregaon Case: SC Refuses to Quash FIR Against Activist Anand Teltumbde
On December 21, the Bombay High Court dismissed the petition filed by Teltumbde seeking the quashing of the FIR and granted interim protection from arrest for three weeks.
File photo of Anand Teltumbde. (Image courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to quash Pune Police's FIR against civil rights activist Anand Teltumbde for his alleged role in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima violence and for his alleged Maoist links.
The apex court said that Teltumbde can seek regular bail from the competent trial court in this time and refused to interfere with the ongoing investigation in the case.
The bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S K Kaul however moved to extend the period by four weeks of interim protection from arrest granted to him by Bombay High Court on December 21 last year.
Caste clashes took place on January 1, 2018, after members of the right-wing groups were provoked by the allegedly inflammatory speeches and provocative statements made by activists at the Elgar Parishad event a day before the event.

