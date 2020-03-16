Bhima-Koregaon Case: SC Rejects Anticipatory Bail Pleas of Activists, Gives 3 Weeks to Surrender
Activists Teltumbde and Navlakha had approached the high court seeking pre-arrest bail in November last year after a sessions court in Pune rejected their pleas.
Supreme Court
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case.
A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah asked both the activists to surrender within three weeks. The top court also asked them to surrender their passports forthwith.
The court had on March 6 extended till Monday the interim protection from arrest granted to both the activists.
Teltumbde and Navlakha had approached the high court seeking pre-arrest bail in November last year after a sessions court in Pune rejected their pleas.
Navlakha, Teltumbde and several other activists have been booked by Pune Police for their alleged Maoist links and several other charges following the violence at Koregaon Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018. All the accused have denied the allegations.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Italians Forced to Quarantine at Home Due to Coronavirus are Downloading Fortnite to Play
- Elon Musk Thinks Coronavirus Panic is Dumb, But Chances Are He is Absolutely Wrong
- Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana and Others Stand up for Neha Dhupia Amid 'Roadies' Controversy
- Pic of Ranbir Kapoor Kissing Alia Bhatt with Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora in the Backdrop is Adorable
- Kerala Partners With Qkopy For Android App To Help us Track Coronavirus Updates