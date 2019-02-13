English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhima Koregaon Case: SC Sets Aside Bombay HC Order Refusing Extra Time to File Chargesheet
The apex court, however, said that the five rights activists may now seek regular bail in the case as the Maharashtra Police has already filed the charge sheet.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday set aside the Bombay High Court order refusing to grant 90 days extension to Maharashtra Police for filing the charge sheet in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.
The apex court, however, said that the five rights activists may now seek regular bail in the case as the Maharashtra Police has already filed the charge sheet.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had earlier stayed the Bombay High Court order which had set aside the trial court decision to extend time by 90 days for filing the charge sheet in the case by the state police.
The arrested activists had been alleging that they were entitled for grant of default bail in the case as the Mahasrashtra Police did not file the charge sheet within the stipulated 90 days period and moreover, the extension granted by the trial court was bad in law.
The Pune Police had arrested lawyer Surendra Gadling, Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen, Dalit activist Sudhir Dhawale, activist Mahesh Raut and Kerala native Rona Wilson in June for their alleged links with Maoists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA
