Bhima-Koregaon Clashes: Will Not Allow Centre to Take Over Probe, Says Uddhav Thackerey

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerey on Tuesday said his government will not permit the probe into the Bhima-Koregaon clashes to be handed over to the Centre.

The Bhima-Koregaon violence occurred as a result of an alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017.

"Elgar and Koregaon-Bhima are two separate topics. The issue facing my Dalit brothers is about Koregaon-Bhima and I will not give it to the Centre. I want to make it clear that there will be no injustice to Dalit brothers," Thackeray tweeted.

The Maharashtra government had recently approved the handing over of investigation into the Elgar Parishad to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

However, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar had recently publicly expressed his unhappiness over Thackeray’s decision to hand over the Elgar Parishad probe to the NIA.

The NCP is a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, along with the Congress party.

