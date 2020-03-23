Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Bhima Koregaon Judicial Commission Seeks Six-month Extension over Coronavirus Lockdown

If extension is given by the state government, the Commission intends to examine 40-50 more witnesses, including police, state and prominent politicians. For that purpose, the Commission will require not less than six months, it said.

PTI

Updated:March 23, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bhima Koregaon Judicial Commission Seeks Six-month Extension over Coronavirus Lockdown
File photo: In this January 2, 2018 photo, policemen accompany Dalit protestors as they march against the violence in Bhima-Koregaon area of Pune, in Mumbai.

Mumbai: The two-member judicial commission inquiring into the 2018 Koregaon Bhima violence case on Monday sought a six-month extension from the Maharashtra government as it has postponed its hearing in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak and resultant lockdown.

The commission on Monday wrote a letter to the state chief secretary seeking extension.

"In view of coronavirus epidemic and complete lockdown, the Commission has postponed its proceedings until further notice. As such the Commission is unable to submit any report," the letter signed by commission secretary V V Palnitkar said.

"If extension is given by the state government, the Commission intends to examine 40-50 more witnesses, including police, state and prominent politicians. For that purpose, the Commission will require not less than six months," it added.

Violence erupted in Koregaon Bhima and nearby areas in Pune on January 1, 2018 during 200th anniversary celebrations of the Koregaon-Bhima battle.

One person was killed in the riots and several others injured.

The Pune police had said provocative speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held on December 31, 2017 triggered the violence.

Maharashtra government had set up a two-member commission in February 2018 to conduct an inquiry into the violence.

The commission is headed by former high court judge J N Patel. Former chief secretary Sumit Mullick is its member. It has since then received four extensions.

Last month, the commission was given a final extension till April 8 this year by the government to submit its report.

On March 18, the commission had issued summons to NCP chief Sharad Pawar to appear as a witness before it on April 4.

Apart from Pawar, the commission had also summoned a few senior police officials of Pune Rural area.

Pawar was summoned as witness by the commission in view of certain statements made by him about the violence.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram