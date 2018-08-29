GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bhima Koregaon Probe LIVE: I'm Being Implicated, Says VV Rao, Produced in Court With Gonzales and Ferriera

News18.com | August 29, 2018, 3:21 PM IST
Event Highlights

Bhima Koregaon Probe LIVE Updates: The Commission has observed that the standard operating procedure in connection with these arrests has not been properly followed by the police, which may amount to violation of their human rights, according to reports. The NHRC has now issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Maharashtra calling for a factual report in the matter within four weeks.Lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj, who is under house arrest, will be produced in High Court tomorrow.

Writer and poet Varavara Rao, social activist Vernon Gonsalves and civil rights activist Arun Ferreira are likely to be produced in a Pune court at 2pm, while petitions against their arrest, along with that of human rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj and former PUDR secretary Gautam Navlakha are likely to be filed in the Supreme Court. The arrest of the five Left-leaning activists yesterday in nation-wide raids over the Bhima Koregaon violence of January has triggered massive outrage among activists, thinkers and opposition parties.
Aug 29, 2018 3:06 pm (IST)

VV Rao, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, who are among the five activists who were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence, are being produced before the Pune district court. 

Aug 29, 2018 2:39 pm (IST)

Delhi High Court to hear the matter shortly. Counsel Nitya Ramakrishna for petitioner Gautam Navlakha expected soon in the court. 

Aug 29, 2018 2:21 pm (IST)

Mayawati has said that the violence that followed the Bhima-Koregaon celebration was a conspiracy to instill fear among Dalits and supporters of Dalit activists. "Bhima-Koregaon celebration exhibits Dalit pride," she said. 

Aug 29, 2018 2:15 pm (IST)

The arrest of Left leaning poet and writer Varavara Rao and searches in his two daughters residences were "illegal", claimed a family member. N Venugopal alleged that the Pune Police did not produce arrest and search warrants against his maternal uncle Rao.  The activist was arrested from his residence here on Tuesday by a Pune police team for his alleged links with Maoists. The team conducted searches at the residences of Rao's two daughters and a journalist before arresting him.

Aug 29, 2018 2:13 pm (IST)

Heavy Deployment Outside Navlakha's House | Heavy security was deployed outside activist Gautam Navlakha's residence following the Delhi High Court order to confine him at his residence after being arrested by the Maharashtra Police for alleged unlawful activities. The Nehru Enclave residence of the activist has been heavily barricaded with no outsider being allowed inside the premises. Several media vans have been stationed outside his residence as the Delhi High Court verdict on his plea is awaited at 2.15 pm. Passersby were curious to know what was happening inside the residence as they saw media vans parked in the area. Sources said Pune Police personnel in plainclothes have also been stationed outside his residence while the Delhi Police is involved in providing security to him. Six police personnel, including a woman constable of the Delhi Police, were present inside his residence.

Aug 29, 2018 2:11 pm (IST)

 Mayawati has slammed the arrest of five activists and called it "abuse of power' by BJP government in Maharashtra. She said the government is taking trying to muzzle voices that support Dalit rights. "This is a tactic to divert attention from the failures of BJP government in Maharashtra as well as centre," she said. 

Aug 29, 2018 1:59 pm (IST)

Speaking for the first time since his arrest in connection with Bhima-Koregaon violence, activist Gautam Navlakha has accused the BJP government of shielding the actual culprits and distanced himself from the allegations leveled against him and four others. He also said that the Maharashtra police was "working on the behest of its masters". 

Aug 29, 2018 1:04 pm (IST)

Reacting to NHRC's notice to Maharashtra over arrest of five activists, Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar has said that the arrests were not politically motivated. He also said that they would give an 'apt' reply to the NHRC. "This is a fight for the country. Naxalism a major threat to country's security," Kesarkar said. 

Aug 29, 2018 12:55 pm (IST)

The Commission has observed that the standard operating procedure in connection with these arrests has not been properly followed by the police , which may amount to violation of their human rights, according to reports.  The NHRC has now issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Maharashtra calling for a factual report in the matter within four weeks.

Aug 29, 2018 12:50 pm (IST)

National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the  Maharashtra Government over the arrest of five activists in connection with Bhima-Koregaon violence. The arrested activists are Sudha Bhardawaj, Gautam Navlakha,Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira.

Aug 29, 2018 12:39 pm (IST)

MoS Home, Kirren Rijiju has revoked the incidents of arrests of Maoist leaders and journalists during Congress regime and  sought an explanation from the party. 

Aug 29, 2018 12:29 pm (IST)

Was it in Bhima-Koregaon Violence Planned?  Ever since Bhima-Koregaon Ranstambh Seva Sangh (BKRSS) was formed, the Dalits regard the stambh or victory pillar as a site of their valour and a symbol of their place in the political diaspora. The Maratha youth, who are facing unemployment and a lack of educational opportunities, are now being easily pulled into these conflicts by Hindutva organisations that are consequently built by invoking past Maratha glory. The violent conflict in Bhima Koregaon was an extension of the conflict in Wadhu Budruk. Hence, most reports suggested that this was a pre-planned attack.

Aug 29, 2018 12:23 pm (IST)

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear at 3.45 PM a plea by historian Romila Thapar and four other human right activists against the arrest of Left-wing activists by Maharashtra Police for suspected links with Maoists. The petition by Thapar and others was mentioned for urgent hearing before a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra. Besides Thapar, the other four petitioners are Prabhat Patnaik, Devaki Jain, Satish Deshpandey and Maja Daruwala. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the petitioners told the bench that extraordinary circumstances have cropped up due to the Maharashtra Police action of arresting several human rights activists. CJI Misra initially told Singhvi to mention the matter at 1.05 PM today as the Constitution bench has assembled to hear a separate matter. Later the CJI said that an appropriate bench will assemble at 3.45 PM to hear the case.

Aug 29, 2018 12:18 pm (IST)

Police claimed that speeches made by these prominent activists made at the Elgaar Parishad conclave, a day ahead of the bicentennial celebration of the battle of Bhima Koregaon, were one of the triggers for the violence that was gripped Pune the next day.

Aug 29, 2018 11:53 am (IST)

The police have confirmed that lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj  will be produced before the High Court on Thursday, yet will be barred from talking to media. However, she can meet her advocates, said DCP NIT, Faridabad.  Sudha Bharadwaj remains under house arrest in connection with Bhima-Koregaon violence case

Aug 29, 2018 11:43 am (IST)

Actor Swara Bhaskar has also come out in support of the arrested activists. 

Aug 29, 2018 11:32 am (IST)

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has condemned the raids on academics, lawyers and activists and arrest of five activists on tuesay. "This repressive and arbitrary action as a part of the wider politics of silencing dissent and deterring activists, lawyers and intellectuals for raising their voice and organising people against the terror tactics of the SanghParivar and its vigilante groups."AIDWA said in a statement.  It said the  arrests are a part of diversionary tactics to hoodwink the public in the wake of the recent charges against saffron terror organisations like the SanathanSanstha who have been involved in the murder of Gauri Lankesh and the serial bomb blasts during Eid and Ganesh Chaturthi.

Aug 29, 2018 11:27 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the arrest of prominent Left-wing activists for suspected Maoist links, he wrote:

Aug 29, 2018 11:22 am (IST)

Petitioners Seek Release of Activists | Historian Romila Thapar and four  other activists have moved the Supreme Court against the arrest of five rights activists by the Maharashtra Police for suspected Maoist links.   The petition against the arrest of the activists was mentioned before a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra which agreed to give an urgent hearing today itself at 3:45 PM.  In the petition, which was mentioned by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the historian and other right activists have sought release of all activists who have been arrested during raids in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case. They have also sought an independent probe into the arrests. 
  

Aug 29, 2018 11:20 am (IST)

Shiv Sena Slams Arrests |  Shiv Sena has slammed the arrest of five activists in connection with Bhima- Koregaon violence saying it is wrong to arrest activists for political gains. "The mastermind of Bhima- Koregaon violence has yet not been arrested," said Manisha Kayande, leader of Shiv Sena. 

Aug 29, 2018 11:19 am (IST)

Aug 29, 2018 11:10 am (IST)

The translated copies of documents are yet not ready, the Maharashtra Police has told the Delhi High Court. The documents are expected to be ready by noon and will be handed over to rights activist Gautam Navlakha's counsel. 

Aug 29, 2018 11:07 am (IST)

The Delhi High Court  fixes for 2:15 pm hearing on plea of rights activist Gautam Navlakha, claiming his arrest by Maharashtra Police to be illegal. 

Aug 29, 2018 10:59 am (IST)

Petitioners, including Romila Thappar have urged the Supreme Court to seek explanation from Maharashtra for "sweeping round of arrest" in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case that happened in January this year. Petitioners have urged the apex court to direct independent probe into arrest of human rights activists in connection with Bhima-Koregaon case

Aug 29, 2018 10:57 am (IST)

Supreme Court has agreed hear at 3.45 PM plea by Romila Thapar and others against arrest of five activists who were arrested on Tuesday by Maharashtra police over alleged links with Maoists. 

Aug 29, 2018 10:50 am (IST)

Petitioners have sought release of all activists arrested in connection with Bhima-Koregaon violence. 

Aug 29, 2018 10:49 am (IST)

Delhi High Court  to decide the matter and complete the hearing at 2:15 pm today. The prosecution has been asked to submit all documents by noon. 

Aug 29, 2018 10:40 am (IST)

Division bench comprising Justices S Muralidhar & Vinod Goel of the Delhi High Court will be hearing human right activist Gautam Navlakha's petition in a short while. The court on Tuesday had ordered to not take him away from Delhi at least till Wednesday morning.  

Aug 29, 2018 10:20 am (IST)

Noted historian Ramachandra Guha called the action "absolutely chilling" and demanded the intervention of the Supreme Court to stop this "persecution and harassment" of independent voices. 

Arrested activists being taken to Pune district court.

The raids were carried out as part of a probe into the violence between Dalits and the upper caste Peshwas at Bhima-Koregaon village near Pune after an event called Elgar Parishad, or conclave, on December 31 last year.
