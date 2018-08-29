Bhima Koregaon Probe LIVE: I'm Being Implicated, Says VV Rao, Produced in Court With Gonzales and Ferriera

Read More

Bhima Koregaon Probe LIVE Updates: The Commission has observed that the standard operating procedure in connection with these arrests has not been properly followed by the police, which may amount to violation of their human rights, according to reports. The NHRC has now issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Maharashtra calling for a factual report in the matter within four weeks.Lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj, who is under house arrest, will be produced in High Court tomorrow.Writer and poet Varavara Rao, social activist Vernon Gonsalves and civil rights activist Arun Ferreira are likely to be produced in a Pune court at 2pm, while petitions against their arrest, along with that of human rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj and former PUDR secretary Gautam Navlakha are likely to be filed in the Supreme Court. The arrest of the five Left-leaning activists yesterday in nation-wide raids over the Bhima Koregaon violence of January has triggered massive outrage among activists, thinkers and opposition parties.