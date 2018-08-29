Bhima Koregaon Probe LIVE: No Jail for 5 Activists as Top Court Orders House Arrest Till September 6

ALSO READ | 'Frightened Modiji Making Way for Emergency': Lalu Prasad on Arrest of Activists
Condemning arrests of five activists after raids in seven cities, Rashtriya Janata Dal ,Lalu Prasad Yadav, said that the country "is headed for autocracy".
Yashwant Sinha terms arrests an “assault on freedom of speech”| Former union finance minister Yashwant Sinha today alleged "emergency-line" conditions are prevailing in the country under the present regime and the arrest of five activists on suspicion of Maoist links shows that any voice of dissent is not safe. "What happened yesterday is the prime example of assault on freedom of speech and freedom of the press," he told reporters here. The Pune police on Tuesday raided residences of several prominent activists in several states and arrested at least five of them for suspected Maoist links.
“It's not right to demoralise police. Bhima Koregaon violence was serious blow to our nation and constitution. Plot of igniting caste tensions is out in open now, and police are taking action,” Hansraj Ahir, MoS Home was quoted as saying by ANI agency.
Rinchin, who has known Sudha Bharadwaj for 20 years and has worked with her closely in Chhattisgarh, spoke to News18 about how the activists In Chhattisgarh have found themselves in the state's cross hairs over the years.
Pune Police held a briefing after the Supreme Court ordered house arrest for all the activists till September 6.
In a tweet, actor and writer Twinkle Khanna said on Wednesday, "Freedom is not lost all at once, it is lost in units of one, one at a time, one activist, one lawyer, one writer till finally it’s each one of us."
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan addresses media: Five human rights activists were arrested by Pune police yesterday. Several others, who have been working for the marginalised were also searched. A public interest petition was filed challenging the arrests. Supreme Court heard the matter today and has issued notice to the Maharashtra government and the centre. It also ordered that five rights activists be kept under house arrest till September 6. The next hearing will take place after a week, on Thursday.
The prosecution told Delhi High Court that the accused were active members of CPI(M) and had hatched a conspiracy to form All India United Front, an anti-fascist front in Maharashtra through Elgaar Parishad. It further said that it had created an environment of intolerance to overthrow the government and some innocent persons and security persons were also on the target of CPI(M).
In the Pune sessions court, the public prosecutor said that Varavara Rao, Arun Fereira and Vernon Gonsalves all were members of the CPI Maoist. He claims that they were instigating and motivating general public to join the banned group and wanted to wage war against the government of India. The prosecutor also produced the letter that was seized after the arrest of five activists in June which indicated plans to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh. He says that this letter includes the names of Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves in the first line itself. Another letter was submitted to the court along with a catalogue: “As per our conversation in April this year, I am in touch with our suppliers in Nepal. Our com from Manipur will also assist us. Only V V Rao has the authority to purchase arms (sic),” it reads. “Sending catalog of weapons available along with this letter that are to be purchased with permission of VV (sic)" it adds.
Delhi HC to Examine Transit Order Passed by CMM | Delhi High Court said that except for the remand papers, everything else was in Marathi. Even at 4: 20 pm on Wednesday, the court did not have the complete bunch of translated documents. Delhi High Court said that it would be examining the transit order passed by the CMM.
Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan questioned the arrests and said that the state should clarify the reason behind the arrests. "Are they for Bhima Koregaon violence or Elgar Parishad or death threat to PM or naxal activities? Government is conveniently ambiguous, wants to divert attention from Sanatan Sanstha", Chavan said. He added that the arrests of prominent people are an effort to muzzle voices of dissent. He further alleged that the centre and state were dragging feet on banning Sanatan Sanstha, despite seizure of bombs and arrest of members.
The Maharashtra chief secretary and the director general of police have been asked to submit a 'factual report' in the matter within four weeks.
Hyderabad: The arrest of Left leaning poet and writer Varavara Rao and searches in his two daughters residences were "illegal", claimed a family member.
The arrest of Left leaning poet and writer Varavara Rao and searches in his two daughters residences were "illegal", claimed a family member. N Venugopal alleged that the Pune Police did not produce arrest and search warrants against his maternal uncle Rao. The activist was arrested from his residence here on Tuesday by a Pune police team for his alleged links with Maoists. The team conducted searches at the residences of Rao's two daughters and a journalist before arresting him.
