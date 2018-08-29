GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bhima Koregaon Probe LIVE: No Jail for 5 Activists as Top Court Orders House Arrest Till September 6

News18.com | August 29, 2018, 5:55 PM IST
Event Highlights

Bhima Koregaon Probe LIVE Updates: A three-judge Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra provided interim relief to the five activists arrested by Pune police on Tuesday by ordering they will be kept under house arrest till the next date of hearing on September 6. The court also issued notices to the Centre and Mahrashtra government, seeking their replies, while observing that those arrested are prominent rights activists, professors and lawyers. Justice Chandrachud, who was part of the bench, said that dissent is the safety valve of democracy

Hearing over the arrests were also held in the Delhi High Court and a sessions court in Pune. The Delhi HC, which had on Tuesday stayed the transit remand of activist Gautam Navlakha, has said that it would examine the legality of the Maharashtra police action. The court also slammed police for failing to produce the translated version of the FIR and said it was yet to hear the grounds of arrest. Varavara Rao, Arun Fereira and Vernon Gonsalves, on the other hand, were produced by Pune police at the sessions court there.
Aug 29, 2018 5:55 pm (IST)

ALSO READ | 'Frightened Modiji Making Way for Emergency': Lalu Prasad on Arrest of Activists

Condemning arrests of five activists after raids in seven cities, Rashtriya Janata Dal ,Lalu Prasad Yadav, said that the country "is headed for autocracy".

Aug 29, 2018 5:52 pm (IST)

Yashwant Sinha terms arrests an “assault on freedom of speech”|  Former union finance minister Yashwant Sinha today alleged "emergency-line" conditions are prevailing in the country under the present regime and the arrest of five activists on suspicion of Maoist links shows that any voice of dissent is not safe. "What happened yesterday is the prime example of assault on freedom of speech and freedom of the press," he told reporters here. The Pune police on Tuesday raided residences of several prominent activists in several states and arrested at least five of them for suspected Maoist links.

Aug 29, 2018 5:48 pm (IST)

“It's not right to demoralise police. Bhima Koregaon violence was serious blow to our nation and constitution. Plot of igniting caste tensions is out in open now, and police are taking action,” Hansraj Ahir, MoS Home was quoted as saying by ANI agency.

Aug 29, 2018 5:45 pm (IST)

ALSO READ | Sudha Bharadwaj Did Exemplary Work in Chhattisgarh, Our Fight Will Continue, Say Fellow Activists

Rinchin, who has known Sudha Bharadwaj for 20 years and has worked with her closely in Chhattisgarh, spoke to News18 about how the activists In Chhattisgarh have found themselves in the state's cross hairs over the years.

Aug 29, 2018 5:39 pm (IST)

Pune Police held a briefing after the Supreme Court ordered house arrest for all the activists till September 6.

Aug 29, 2018 5:25 pm (IST)

In a tweet, actor and writer Twinkle Khanna said on Wednesday, "Freedom is not lost all at once, it is lost in units of one, one at a time, one activist, one lawyer, one writer till finally it’s each one of us."

Aug 29, 2018 5:22 pm (IST)

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan addresses media: Five human rights activists were arrested by Pune police yesterday. Several others, who have been working for the marginalised were also searched. A public interest petition was filed challenging the arrests. Supreme Court heard the matter today and has issued notice to the Maharashtra government and the centre. It also ordered that five rights activists be kept under house arrest till September 6. The next hearing will take place after a week, on Thursday. 

Aug 29, 2018 5:08 pm (IST)

SC Orders House Arrest | SC orders that five rights activists, arrested in Bhima-Koregaon case, be kept under house arrest till September 6. Maha police informs HC that SC has stayed transit remand in all matters and ordered house arrest of 5 activists.

Aug 29, 2018 5:01 pm (IST)

Supreme Court​: Dissent is the safety valve of democracy. If you don't allow dissent, the pressure valve of democracy will burst. Justice DY Chandrachud while hearing the petitions remarked that the accused are professors and the concern is their dissent is being muzzled.

Aug 29, 2018 4:59 pm (IST)

SC Issues Notice | Supreme Court issues notice to Maharashtra government and centre. The replies are to be filed on Wednesday. SC has also given interim relief to the activists and has said that the will be kept under house arrest. 

Aug 29, 2018 4:52 pm (IST)

The prosecution told Delhi High Court that the accused were active members of CPI(M) and had hatched a conspiracy to form All India United Front, an anti-fascist front in Maharashtra through Elgaar Parishad. It further said that it had created an environment of intolerance to overthrow the government and some innocent persons and security persons were also on the target of CPI(M).

Aug 29, 2018 4:45 pm (IST)

Hearing Begins in SC | Hearing in the Supreme Court has begun. Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi is making his submissions in the court. Singhvi told the court that the FIR does not mention any of these five people.

Aug 29, 2018 4:40 pm (IST)

Delhi HC to Prosecution:  Even if we believe that other arrests were legitimate we cannot assume without proper understanding of documents that this (Gautam Navlakha’s) arrest was also legitimate. We will only focus on the validity of the arrest. 

Aug 29, 2018 4:36 pm (IST)

The prosecution told Delhi HC that Arun Ferreira was supposed to travel to Kerala for a human rights conference next year and would meet CPI(M) members under the disguise of the said conference.

Aug 29, 2018 4:31 pm (IST)

In the Pune sessions court, the public prosecutor said that Varavara Rao, Arun Fereira and Vernon Gonsalves all were members of the CPI Maoist. He claims that they were instigating and motivating general public to join the banned group and wanted to wage war against the government of India. The prosecutor also produced the letter that was seized after the arrest of five activists in June which indicated plans to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh. He says that this letter includes the names of Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves in the first line itself. Another letter was submitted to the court along with a catalogue: “As per our conversation in April this year, I am in touch with our suppliers in Nepal. Our com from Manipur will also assist us. Only V V Rao has the authority to purchase arms (sic),” it reads. “Sending catalog of weapons available along with this letter that are to be purchased with permission of VV (sic)" it adds.

Aug 29, 2018 4:30 pm (IST)

Delhi High Court to prosecution: You undertake a risk of presenting documents of a particular language before a court which does not understand the language. You have to follow the legal procedures.

Aug 29, 2018 4:24 pm (IST)

Delhi HC to Examine Transit Order Passed by CMM | Delhi High Court said that except for the remand papers, everything else was in Marathi. Even at 4: 20 pm on Wednesday, the court did not have the complete bunch of translated documents. Delhi High Court said that it would be examining the transit order passed by the CMM. 

Aug 29, 2018 4:19 pm (IST)

Delhi HC observed that the court shall examine the legality of the transit remand order passed by the CMM. Court to also look at the legality of Gautam Navlakha's arrest.

Aug 29, 2018 4:18 pm (IST)

Maharashtra government to defend its action against activists in Bhima Koregaon case during the Supreme Court hearing. ASG Tushar Mehta is expected to appear for the state government.​

Aug 29, 2018 4:12 pm (IST)

Delhi High Court has asked Maharashtra police why documents carrying grounds of arrest not translated from Marathi and not given to Navlakha. When can you give the documents, HC further asked Maha police; says it is question of a person's liberty.

Aug 29, 2018 3:56 pm (IST)

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan questioned the arrests and said that the state should clarify the reason behind the arrests. "Are they for Bhima Koregaon violence or Elgar Parishad or death threat to PM or naxal activities? Government is conveniently ambiguous, wants to divert attention from Sanatan Sanstha", Chavan said. He added that the arrests of prominent people are an effort to muzzle voices of dissent. He further alleged that the centre and state were dragging feet on banning Sanatan Sanstha, despite seizure of bombs and arrest of members. 

Aug 29, 2018 3:49 pm (IST)

SC bench of CJI Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud will hear petition in Supreme Court by activists against arrest of lawyers and activists.

Aug 29, 2018 3:35 pm (IST)

Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com

Aug 29, 2018 3:33 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | NHRC Says Fadnavis Govt Flouted SOP During Activists' Arrest, Demands 'Factual Report'

The Maharashtra chief secretary and the director general of police have been asked to submit a 'factual report' in the matter within four weeks.

Aug 29, 2018 3:26 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Arrest Illegal, Pune Police Didn't Produce Warrants, Says Varavara Rao's Family

Hyderabad: The arrest of Left leaning poet and writer Varavara Rao and searches in his two daughters residences were "illegal", claimed a family member.

Aug 29, 2018 3:26 pm (IST)

VV Rao, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreria, who are among the five activists who were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence, are being produced before the Pune district court. 

Aug 29, 2018 3:06 pm (IST)

VV Rao, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, who are among the five activists who were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence, are being produced before the Pune district court. 

Aug 29, 2018 2:39 pm (IST)

Delhi High Court to hear the matter shortly. Counsel Nitya Ramakrishna for petitioner Gautam Navlakha expected soon in the court. 

Aug 29, 2018 2:21 pm (IST)

Mayawati has said that the violence that followed the Bhima-Koregaon celebration was a conspiracy to instill fear among Dalits and supporters of Dalit activists. "Bhima-Koregaon celebration exhibits Dalit pride," she said. 

Aug 29, 2018 2:15 pm (IST)

The arrest of Left leaning poet and writer Varavara Rao and searches in his two daughters residences were "illegal", claimed a family member. N Venugopal alleged that the Pune Police did not produce arrest and search warrants against his maternal uncle Rao.  The activist was arrested from his residence here on Tuesday by a Pune police team for his alleged links with Maoists. The team conducted searches at the residences of Rao's two daughters and a journalist before arresting him.

The union government has come out in full support of the Pune police action against V V Rao, Sudha Bhardwaj and the other activists. A top official of Ministry of Home Affairs said that there is evidence to show that the arrested accused were "abetting and giving logistical support to naxals." "Writing and propagating an ideology is different but action has to be taken if your action is beyond writing. If you provide financial and logistical support, you are aiding and supporting the violence," the official said.

The National Commission of Human Rights, on the other hand, has observed that the standard operating procedure in connection with these arrests has not been properly followed by the police, which may amount to violation of their human rights, according to reports. The NHRC has now issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Maharashtra calling for a factual report in the matter within four weeks.Lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj, who is under house arrest, will be produced in High Court tomorrow.

Writer and poet Varavara Rao, social activist Vernon Gonsalves and civil rights activist Arun Ferreira are likely to be produced in a Pune court at 2pm, while petitions against their arrest, along with that of human rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj and former PUDR secretary Gautam Navlakha are likely to be filed in the Supreme Court. The arrest of the five Left-leaning activists yesterday in nation-wide raids over the Bhima Koregaon violence of January has triggered massive outrage among activists, thinkers and opposition parties.

The raids were carried out as part of a probe into the violence between Dalits and the upper caste Peshwas at Bhima-Koregaon village near Pune after an event called Elgar Parishad, or conclave, on December 31 last year.
