Bhima Koregaon Probe LIVE Updates: 5 Activists Arrested in Raids, Rahul Gandhi Says Only RSS can Survive in India

Bhima Koregaon violence probe latest updates: Pune police on Tuesday raided the homes of at least nine rights activists and arrested five of them for alleged Maoist links in sweeping raids across the nation. The raids were carried out as part of a probe into the violence at Maharashtra's Koregaon-Bhima village, triggered by an event called 'Elgar Parishad' (conclave) held in Pune on December 31 last year.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi grabbed the opportunity to hit out at RSS, saying "There is only place for one NGO in India and it's called the RSS. Shut down all other NGOs. Jail all activists and shoot those that complain."
Simultaneous raids targeted the residences of prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Farreira in Mumbai, trade union activist Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha in New Delhi.
Aug 28, 2018 9:29 pm (IST)
Sources in the Goa police said a team from the Maharashtra police searched Teltumbde's residence in Sankhalim village, 40km from Panaji, today, but left soon as he was not at home, reported PTI.
Aug 28, 2018 8:50 pm (IST)
Human rights activist Anand Teltumbde, whose house was today searched by the Maharashtra police as part of multi-city raids, said he was not even remotely connected to the allegations levelled against him.
Aug 28, 2018 8:49 pm (IST)
Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid on Tuesday's raids:
The police were law bound to arrest Shambhaji Bhide& Milind Ekbote booked for non-bailable offences under SC/ST POA for attacks on dalits at #BhimaKoregaon. Bhide never arrested, Ekbote bailed out. To save them, the govt along with Godi media is now hounding human right activists
Trade union activist Sudha Bharadwaj, who was arrested by Pune Police earlier today, will be put under house arrest after a transit remand order to take her to Pune was stayed by the Punjab and Haryana Court.
Aug 28, 2018 7:21 pm (IST)
The Human Rights Forum has issued a statement saying, "The Human Rights Forum (HRF) unequivocally condemns the arrests of social activists and leftist intellectuals including Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha, Varavara Rao and several others by the Pune police today. The arrests are part of a clear design to lock down on democratic dissent, undermine free speech and create a climate of fear. This is quite alarming."
Police claimed that speeches made by these prominent activists made at the Elgaar Parishad conclave, a day ahead of the bicentennial celebration of the battle of Bhima Koregaon, were one of the triggers for the violence that was gripped Pune the next day.
Aug 28, 2018 7:17 pm (IST)
Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who is quite vocal on Twitter about social issues in India, said:
Aug 28, 2018 6:32 pm (IST)
Arun Ferreira, a human rights activist and lawyer, after he was arrested by the Pune police in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence case, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI photo)
Aug 28, 2018 6:21 pm (IST)
Noted Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising tweets:
One day there will be no one left to defend the rule of law,one day there will be no rule of law left to defend https://t.co/eAKhe1iQE7
CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury: It is an indication that the Modi govt wants to silence people and that no dissent will be tolerated and anyone raising their voice against this govt will be silenced.
Aug 28, 2018 6:13 pm (IST)
A team of 10 people came today morning, they didn't have a search warrant but were carrying another document. They checked our mobile phones & laptops and took all passwords: Maaysha, daughter of Sudha Bharadwaj, who was arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence, told ANI.
Aug 28, 2018 5:58 pm (IST)
Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid said the raids are an attempt to send a message to those who are raising their voices. "Ahead of 2019 elections, a sense of fictitious enemy is being conjured," he said.
Aug 28, 2018 5:57 pm (IST)
JNU student leader Shehla Rashid alleged the raids were an attempt to "instil fear among those are vocal about issues". "It is also to manufacture a narrative and a sense of false enemy to misguided people ahead of the 2019 elections I highly condemn these," she said.
Aug 28, 2018 5:55 pm (IST)
Rights activist Shabnam Hashmi said on Twitter: "Strongly condemn raids on human right defenders' homes since Morning in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Telangana, Delhi, Goa. Stop harassing HRDs! Condemn Modi's authoritarian regime.”
Aug 28, 2018 5:49 pm (IST)
Ministry of Home Affairs sources said the entire operation was conducted by Pune police and the central agencies were not aware of any of these developments. Delhi police only provided logistical help.
Aug 28, 2018 5:46 pm (IST)
Senior advocate and rights activist Prashant Bhushan on the raids:
Getting news that Pune police have raided/arrested among the finest Human rights activists&dissenting voices, such as Sudha Bharadwaj (a human rights lawyer), Gautam Navlakha (Former Pres of PUDR), Fr Stan Swamy (a human rights activist) & Ors. Fascist fangs are now openly bared
Former Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh on the arrests and raids:
Arrests of activists are signal that Dalits assertion is getting dangerous for the Hindutva forces. This episode will further intensify Dalit movement. And will prove Waterloo for those who want to win 2019...Mark my words.
Noted historian Ramachandra Guha condemns the arrest of activist Sudha Bharadwaj.
As a biographer of Gandhi, I have no doubt that if the Mahatma was alive today, he would don his lawyer's robes and defend Sudha Bharadwaj in court; that is assuming the Modi Sarkar hadn't yet detained and arrested him too
Arundhati Roy says that while lawyers, poets, writers, Dalit rights activists and intellectuals are being arrested on ludicrous charges, those who make up lynch mobs and threaten and murder people in broad daylight roam free.
Aug 28, 2018 5:31 pm (IST)
MORE DANGEROUS THAN EMERGENCY: ARUNDHATI ROY | "This is potentially more serious and more dangerous than the Emergency. In the big picture these arrests (and the lack of arrests of lynchers and hate-criminals) are a part of a relentless ideological attack on the letter and spirit of the Indian Constitution," says Arundhati Roy.
Aug 28, 2018 5:29 pm (IST)
What is happening is absolutely perilous. In the run up to elections, this is an attempted coup against the Indian Constitution and all the freedoms that we cherish, says noted author and Booker Prize winner Arundhati Roy.
Aug 28, 2018 5:28 pm (IST)
BJP MP Hansraj Ahir: People who are questioning the arrest should not do so. Police after their proper investigations have carried out the raids and arrests. We should have faith in the judiciary.
Aug 28, 2018 5:26 pm (IST)
This is a brazen attack on democratic rights. We are demanding that all the cases against these people be withdrawn and they be released forthwith: CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat.
Aug 28, 2018 5:24 pm (IST)
Noted historian Ramachandra Guha called the action "absolutely chilling" and demanded the intervention of the Supreme Court to stop this "persecution and harassment" of independent voices.
Aug 28, 2018 5:20 pm (IST)
Trade Union activist Sudha Bharadwaj after her arrest on Tuesday.
CIVIL SOCIETY OUTRAGED | The arrests of prominent civil rights activists and multi-city searches of their homes has triggered outrage and condemnation by several lawyers, academics and authors today, some who termed the move "absolutely chilling" and others saying it amounted to a "virtual declaration of emergency".
Those arrested include Varavara Rao, Sudha Bhardwaj, Vernon Gonzalves, Arun Ferreira and Gautam Navalakha, an official said, while refusing to be identified. The activists have been booked under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and are unlikely to get bail today.
A habeas corpus plea was filed at the Delhi High Court, which stayed the transit remand of Navlakha that police obtained from a local court to take Navlakha to a court in Pune. Delhi HC said he will be put under house arrest till it hears the case tomorrow morning.
The police action has led to outrage, with several human rights activists, oraganisations and political parties calling it an attempt to muzzle democracy. Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar targeted the central government for the raids and said it is paralyzing the political system. “Those who are raising voice against this govt are NGOs. With this raid govt is trying to silence these masses,” he said.
Booker Prize winning author Arundhati Roy wrote to News18, saying that the fact that the raids are taking place on the homes of lawyers, poets, writers, Dalit rights activists and intellectuals - instead of on those who make up lynch mobs and murder people in broad daylight tells us very clearly where India is headed.
"Murderers will be honoured and celebrated. Anybody who speaks up for justice or against Hindu majoritarianism is being made into a criminal. What is happening is absolutely perilous. It is in preparation for the coming elections. We cannot allow this to happen. We have to all come together. Otherwise we will lose every freedom that we cherish. It is as close to a declaration of an Emergency as we are going to get,” she added.