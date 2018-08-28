GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bhima Koregaon Raids LIVE Updates: Late Night Drama in Faridabad as Cops Drag Sudha Bharadwaj to Court Despite HC Order

News18.com | August 28, 2018, 11:19 PM IST
Event Highlights

Bhima Koregaon violence probe latest updates: Activist Sudha Bharadwaj, who was earlier today arrested from her Faridabad residence, is being whisked away to Pune going against the orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court, which put a stay order on her transit remand, claimed her lawyer. Pune police on Tuesday raided the homes of at least nine rights activists and arrested five of them for alleged Maoist links in sweeping raids across the nation. The raids were carried out as part of a probe into the violence at Maharashtra's Koregaon-Bhima village, triggered by an event called 'Elgar Parishad' (conclave) held in Pune on December 31 last year.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi grabbed the opportunity to hit out at RSS, saying "There is only place for one NGO in India and it's called the RSS. Shut down all other NGOs. Jail all activists and shoot those that complain."
Aug 28, 2018 11:19 pm (IST)

The Punjab and High Court while staying the transit remand added, “Till then, the detenue, Sudha Bhardwaj, shall be kept at the place that is her home at Badarpur in Haryana, from where she was arrested under the supervision of Police Station Surajkund.”

Aug 28, 2018 11:17 pm (IST)

The Punjab and High Court while staying the transit remand said, “It is directed that in case the detenue is produced before the Ilaqa Magistrate/Duty Magistrate/Chief Judicial Magistrate, Faridabad, the orders granting transit remand will be passed after going through the contents of the FIR and recording a finding that the provision of Sections 41 and 50 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been compiled with.”

Aug 28, 2018 11:15 pm (IST)

WHO IS SUDHA BHARADWAJ? She is best known for her work in Chhattisgarh, where she has lived for 29 years and fought for the rights of mine workers in Bhilai as a member of late Shankar Guha Niyogi's Chhattisgarh Mukti Morcha. She began working with the Mukti Morcha in 1986, after witnessing the abysmal working conditions of labourers in West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh during her stint as a student in IIT Kanpur. A civil rights activist and lawyer, Bharadwaj has also been fighting against land acquisition and is currently the general secretary of the Chhattisgarh People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL).

Aug 28, 2018 11:05 pm (IST)

Now, it is being reported that Sudha Bharadwaj has been produced again before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Faridabad. Her lawyers are not being allowed entry, says Vrinda Grover.

Aug 28, 2018 10:51 pm (IST)

Lawyer Vrinda Grover has written to the Faridabad police, saying the Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a stay order on her transit remand to Pune and that she has been kept under house arrest. She has said that according to information she has gathered, Sudha is not being taken to her Badarpur residence, which would be a brazen breach of court order. 

Image: Sudha Bharadwaj during her arrest on Tuesday. (PTI photo)

Aug 28, 2018 10:48 pm (IST)

SUDHA'S LAWYER SAYS HER WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN | Trade union activist Sudha Bharadwaj, who was earlier today arrested by the Pune police from her Faridabad residence, is allegedly being taken to an unknown destination by the police personnel, going against the stay orders by the Punjab and Haryana Court. Sudha’s lawyer Vrinda Grover has confirmed the development to CNN-News19’s Vinaya Deshpande.

Aug 28, 2018 9:55 pm (IST)

Earlier, Congress spokesperson Jaipal Reddy condemned the raids and arrests saying no human rights activists should be arrested without a case. "I condemn those arrests in unqualified terms. No human rights activist should be arrested. For that matter, no Indian can be arrested without proper case. I defend the rights of everybody, more particularly human rights protesters. They are selfless NGOs, activists, who are obliged to fight the enveloping darkness of dictatorial tendencies," he told reporters when asked about the arrests of some activists by the Pune police.

Aug 28, 2018 9:47 pm (IST)

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy tells CNN-News18: “These people are acting at the behest of foreign powers,” in reference to those raided by Pune Police on Tuesday.

Aug 28, 2018 9:35 pm (IST)

READ | Pune Police Cracks Down on Activists in Multiple Cities, Arrests 5 in Bhima-Koregaon Probe; Triggers Hue and Cry

Simultaneous raids targeted the residences of prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Farreira in Mumbai, trade union activist Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha in New Delhi.

Aug 28, 2018 9:29 pm (IST)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at RSS, saying only RSS can function in this country while all other NGOs will be shut.

Aug 28, 2018 9:05 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 8:52 pm (IST)

Sources in the Goa police said a team from the Maharashtra police searched Teltumbde's residence in Sankhalim village, 40km from Panaji, today, but left soon as he was not at home, reported PTI.

Aug 28, 2018 8:50 pm (IST)

Human rights activist Anand Teltumbde, whose house was today searched by the Maharashtra police as part of multi-city raids, said he was not even remotely connected to the allegations levelled against him.

Aug 28, 2018 8:49 pm (IST)

Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid on Tuesday's raids:

Aug 28, 2018 8:45 pm (IST)

Trade union activist Sudha Bharadwaj, who was arrested by Pune Police earlier today, will be put under house arrest after a transit remand order to take her to Pune was stayed by the Punjab and Haryana Court.

Aug 28, 2018 7:21 pm (IST)

The Human Rights Forum has issued a statement saying, "The Human Rights Forum (HRF) unequivocally condemns the arrests of social activists and leftist intellectuals including Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha, Varavara Rao and several others by the Pune police today. The arrests are part of a clear design to lock down on democratic dissent, undermine free speech and create a climate of fear. This is quite alarming."

Aug 28, 2018 7:18 pm (IST)

READ | Who Are The Five Activists Arrested by Pune Police Over Bhima Koregaon Violence

Police claimed that speeches made by these prominent activists made at the Elgaar Parishad conclave, a day ahead of the bicentennial celebration of the battle of Bhima Koregaon, were one of the triggers for the violence that was gripped Pune the next day.

Aug 28, 2018 7:17 pm (IST)

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who is quite vocal on Twitter about social issues in India, said:

Aug 28, 2018 7:15 pm (IST)

Police have said that the speeches made by these prominent activists made at the Elgaar Parishad conclave, a day ahead of the bicentennial celebration of the battle of Bhima Koregaon, were one of the triggers for the violence that was gripped Pune the next day.

Aug 28, 2018 6:32 pm (IST)

Arun Ferreira, a human rights activist and lawyer, after he was arrested by the Pune police in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence case, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI photo)

Aug 28, 2018 6:21 pm (IST)

Noted Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising tweets:

Aug 28, 2018 6:16 pm (IST)

CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury: It is an indication that the Modi govt wants to silence people and that no dissent will be tolerated and anyone raising their voice against this govt will be silenced.

Aug 28, 2018 6:13 pm (IST)

A team of 10 people came today morning, they didn't have a search warrant but were carrying another document. They checked our mobile phones & laptops and took all passwords: Maaysha, daughter of Sudha Bharadwaj, who was arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence, told ANI.

Aug 28, 2018 5:58 pm (IST)

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid said the raids are an attempt to send a message to those who are raising their voices. "Ahead of 2019 elections, a sense of fictitious enemy is being conjured," he said.

Aug 28, 2018 5:57 pm (IST)

JNU student leader Shehla Rashid alleged the raids were an attempt to "instil fear among those are vocal about issues". "It is also to manufacture a narrative and a sense of false enemy to misguided people ahead of the 2019 elections I highly condemn these," she said.

Aug 28, 2018 5:55 pm (IST)

Rights activist Shabnam Hashmi said on Twitter: "Strongly condemn raids on human right defenders' homes since Morning in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Telangana, Delhi, Goa. Stop harassing HRDs! Condemn Modi's authoritarian regime.”

Aug 28, 2018 5:49 pm (IST)

Ministry of Home Affairs sources said the entire operation was conducted by Pune police and the central agencies were not aware of any of these developments. Delhi police only provided logistical help.

Aug 28, 2018 5:46 pm (IST)

Senior advocate and rights activist Prashant Bhushan on the raids:

Aug 28, 2018 5:43 pm (IST)

Former Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh on the arrests and raids:

Aug 28, 2018 5:39 pm (IST)

Noted historian Ramachandra Guha condemns the arrest of activist Sudha Bharadwaj.

Bhima Koregaon Raids LIVE Updates: Late Night Drama in Faridabad as Cops Drag Sudha Bharadwaj to Court Despite HC Order
Human rights advocate Sudha Bharadwaj (L) after she was arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence in Faridabad on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Along with Sudha, Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonzalves, Arun Ferreira and Gautam Navalakha were also arrested, an official said, while refusing to be identified. The activists have been booked under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and are unlikely to get bail today.

A habeas corpus plea was filed at the Delhi High Court, which stayed the transit remand of Navlakha that police obtained from a local court to take Navlakha to a court in Pune. Delhi HC said he will be put under house arrest till it hears the case tomorrow morning.

The police action has led to outrage, with several human rights activists, oraganisations and political parties calling it an attempt to muzzle democracy. Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar targeted the central government for the raids and said it is paralyzing the political system. “Those who are raising voice against this govt are NGOs. With this raid govt is trying to silence these masses,” he said.

Booker Prize winning author Arundhati Roy wrote to News18, saying that the fact that the raids are taking place on the homes of lawyers, poets, writers, Dalit rights activists and intellectuals - instead of on those who make up lynch mobs and murder people in broad daylight tells us very clearly where India is headed.

"Murderers will be honoured and celebrated. Anybody who speaks up for justice or against Hindu majoritarianism is being made into a criminal. What is happening is absolutely perilous. It is in preparation for the coming elections. We cannot allow this to happen. We have to all come together. Otherwise we will lose every freedom that we cherish. It is as close to a declaration of an Emergency as we are going to get,” she added.
