Bhima Koregaon Raids LIVE Updates: Late Night Drama in Faridabad as Cops Drag Sudha Bharadwaj to Court Despite HC Order

Event Highlights
Congress President Rahul Gandhi grabbed the opportunity to hit out at RSS, saying "There is only place for one NGO in India and it's called the RSS. Shut down all other NGOs. Jail all activists and shoot those that complain."
The Punjab and High Court while staying the transit remand said, “It is directed that in case the detenue is produced before the Ilaqa Magistrate/Duty Magistrate/Chief Judicial Magistrate, Faridabad, the orders granting transit remand will be passed after going through the contents of the FIR and recording a finding that the provision of Sections 41 and 50 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been compiled with.”
WHO IS SUDHA BHARADWAJ? She is best known for her work in Chhattisgarh, where she has lived for 29 years and fought for the rights of mine workers in Bhilai as a member of late Shankar Guha Niyogi's Chhattisgarh Mukti Morcha. She began working with the Mukti Morcha in 1986, after witnessing the abysmal working conditions of labourers in West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh during her stint as a student in IIT Kanpur. A civil rights activist and lawyer, Bharadwaj has also been fighting against land acquisition and is currently the general secretary of the Chhattisgarh People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL).
Lawyer Vrinda Grover has written to the Faridabad police, saying the Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a stay order on her transit remand to Pune and that she has been kept under house arrest. She has said that according to information she has gathered, Sudha is not being taken to her Badarpur residence, which would be a brazen breach of court order.
Image: Sudha Bharadwaj during her arrest on Tuesday. (PTI photo)
SUDHA'S LAWYER SAYS HER WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN | Trade union activist Sudha Bharadwaj, who was earlier today arrested by the Pune police from her Faridabad residence, is allegedly being taken to an unknown destination by the police personnel, going against the stay orders by the Punjab and Haryana Court. Sudha’s lawyer Vrinda Grover has confirmed the development to CNN-News19’s Vinaya Deshpande.
Earlier, Congress spokesperson Jaipal Reddy condemned the raids and arrests saying no human rights activists should be arrested without a case. "I condemn those arrests in unqualified terms. No human rights activist should be arrested. For that matter, no Indian can be arrested without proper case. I defend the rights of everybody, more particularly human rights protesters. They are selfless NGOs, activists, who are obliged to fight the enveloping darkness of dictatorial tendencies," he told reporters when asked about the arrests of some activists by the Pune police.
Simultaneous raids targeted the residences of prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Farreira in Mumbai, trade union activist Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha in New Delhi.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at RSS, saying only RSS can function in this country while all other NGOs will be shut.
There is only place for one NGO in India and it's called the RSS. Shut down all other NGOs. Jail all activists and shoot those that complain.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2018
Does anyone still have any doubt about the real face of the Modi govt? #BhimaKoregaon #Arrests pic.twitter.com/i9FQoZjDSH— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 28, 2018
Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid on Tuesday's raids:
The police were law bound to arrest Shambhaji Bhide& Milind Ekbote booked for non-bailable offences under SC/ST POA for attacks on dalits at #BhimaKoregaon. Bhide never arrested, Ekbote bailed out. To save them, the govt along with Godi media is now hounding human right activists— Umar Khalid (@UmarKhalidJNU) August 28, 2018
The Human Rights Forum has issued a statement saying, "The Human Rights Forum (HRF) unequivocally condemns the arrests of social activists and leftist intellectuals including Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha, Varavara Rao and several others by the Pune police today. The arrests are part of a clear design to lock down on democratic dissent, undermine free speech and create a climate of fear. This is quite alarming."
Police claimed that speeches made by these prominent activists made at the Elgaar Parishad conclave, a day ahead of the bicentennial celebration of the battle of Bhima Koregaon, were one of the triggers for the violence that was gripped Pune the next day.
Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who is quite vocal on Twitter about social issues in India, said:
It is a crime to be poor in #NewIndia. It is a crime to help the poor in #NewIndia #BhimaKoregaon #BhimaKoregaonRaids— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 28, 2018
Noted Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising tweets:
One day there will be no one left to defend the rule of law,one day there will be no rule of law left to defend https://t.co/eAKhe1iQE7— indira jaising (@IJaising) August 28, 2018
Senior advocate and rights activist Prashant Bhushan on the raids:
Getting news that Pune police have raided/arrested among the finest Human rights activists&dissenting voices, such as Sudha Bharadwaj (a human rights lawyer), Gautam Navlakha (Former Pres of PUDR), Fr Stan Swamy (a human rights activist) & Ors. Fascist fangs are now openly bared— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) August 28, 2018
Former Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh on the arrests and raids:
Arrests of activists are signal that Dalits assertion is getting dangerous for the Hindutva forces. This episode will further intensify Dalit movement. And will prove Waterloo for those who want to win 2019...Mark my words.— ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) August 28, 2018
Noted historian Ramachandra Guha condemns the arrest of activist Sudha Bharadwaj.
As a biographer of Gandhi, I have no doubt that if the Mahatma was alive today, he would don his lawyer's robes and defend Sudha Bharadwaj in court; that is assuming the Modi Sarkar hadn't yet detained and arrested him too— Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) August 28, 2018
Human rights advocate Sudha Bharadwaj (L) after she was arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence in Faridabad on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
Along with Sudha, Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonzalves, Arun Ferreira and Gautam Navalakha were also arrested, an official said, while refusing to be identified. The activists have been booked under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and are unlikely to get bail today.
A habeas corpus plea was filed at the Delhi High Court, which stayed the transit remand of Navlakha that police obtained from a local court to take Navlakha to a court in Pune. Delhi HC said he will be put under house arrest till it hears the case tomorrow morning.
The police action has led to outrage, with several human rights activists, oraganisations and political parties calling it an attempt to muzzle democracy. Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar targeted the central government for the raids and said it is paralyzing the political system. “Those who are raising voice against this govt are NGOs. With this raid govt is trying to silence these masses,” he said.
Booker Prize winning author Arundhati Roy wrote to News18, saying that the fact that the raids are taking place on the homes of lawyers, poets, writers, Dalit rights activists and intellectuals - instead of on those who make up lynch mobs and murder people in broad daylight tells us very clearly where India is headed.
"Murderers will be honoured and celebrated. Anybody who speaks up for justice or against Hindu majoritarianism is being made into a criminal. What is happening is absolutely perilous. It is in preparation for the coming elections. We cannot allow this to happen. We have to all come together. Otherwise we will lose every freedom that we cherish. It is as close to a declaration of an Emergency as we are going to get,” she added.
