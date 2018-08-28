Bhima Koregaon Probe LIVE Updates: 5 Activists Arrested in Raids Across India, Civil Society Calls it Outrageous

Event Highlights
Those arrested include Varavara Rao, Sudha Bhardwaj, Vernon Gonzalves, Arun Ferreira and Gautam Navalakha, an official said, while refusing to be identified. The activists have been booked under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and are unlikely to get bail today.
Senior advocate and rights activist Prashant Bhushan on the raids:
Getting news that Pune police have raided/arrested among the finest Human rights activists&dissenting voices, such as Sudha Bharadwaj (a human rights lawyer), Gautam Navlakha (Former Pres of PUDR), Fr Stan Swamy (a human rights activist) & Ors. Fascist fangs are now openly bared— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) August 28, 2018
Former Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh on the arrests and raids:
Arrests of activists are signal that Dalits assertion is getting dangerous for the Hindutva forces. This episode will further intensify Dalit movement. And will prove Waterloo for those who want to win 2019...Mark my words.— ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) August 28, 2018
Noted historian Ramachandra Guha condemns the arrest of activist Sudha Bharadwaj.
As a biographer of Gandhi, I have no doubt that if the Mahatma was alive today, he would don his lawyer's robes and defend Sudha Bharadwaj in court; that is assuming the Modi Sarkar hadn't yet detained and arrested him too— Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) August 28, 2018
Arundhati Roy says that while lawyers, poets, writers, Dalit rights activists and intellectuals are being arrested on ludicrous charges, those who make up lynch mobs and threaten and murder people in broad daylight roam free.
MORE DANGEROUS THAN EMERGENCY: ARUNDHATI ROY | "This is potentially more serious and more dangerous than the Emergency. In the big picture these arrests (and the lack of arrests of lynchers and hate-criminals) are a part of a relentless ideological attack on the letter and spirit of the Indian Constitution," says Arundhati Roy.
Trade Union activist Sudha Bharadwaj after her arrest on Tuesday.
Advocate @Sudhabharadwaj in custody with constable.Her ability to smile under such trying circumstances gives us all hope & strength - "Kya zulmaton ke daur mein bhi geet gaye jayenge?— Arjun Sheoran (@arjunsheoran) August 28, 2018
Haan, zulmaton ke daur ke hee geet gayenge jayenge" #BhimaKoregaon #DefendTheDefenders pic.twitter.com/0VSOId0CMY
CIVIL SOCIETY OUTRAGED | The arrests of prominent civil rights activists and multi-city searches of their homes has triggered outrage and condemnation by several lawyers, academics and authors today, some who termed the move "absolutely chilling" and others saying it amounted to a "virtual declaration of emergency".
Journalist-turned-social activist Vasavi Kiro, who has written extensively on Tribal women’s struggles, spoke to Stan Swamy after the search operation. “I reached Stan Swamy’s residence when they had finished the search and were leaving. Nine police officers from Vishrambaug police station in Pune conducted the search with the aid of Namkum police. They did not question Swamy, but took away his laptop, camera and CDs,” she told News18 over the phone.
A source in Ranchi told News18 that a nine-man police team from Pune turned up at Stan Swamy’s Bagaicha Toli residence in Namkum at 6 am and conducted raids at the premises. The search went on for three to four hours and police confiscated one laptop, 22 CDs that contained audio recordings, two SIM cards, one pendrive, one camera, Swamy’s writings and a press release from Swamy’s house. Police claimed that Swamy was involved with elements who were responsible for the caste violence over the bicentennial celebration of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon near Pune in January, the source said.
Justice PB Sawant has asked the Maharashtra govt to explain the contradiction that while the Pune rural police have given an affidavit in the Supreme Court blaming Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote for the Bhima Koregaon violence, they have now arrested these writers, lawyers and activists in its crackdown.
Human rights activist Kavita Srivastava has said, "This is pure witch hunt. Top human rights activists who are poets, academics, lawyers, writers have been attacked. These cases are totally fabricated and it is a completely bizarre theory that these activists were plotting the assassination of PM Modi. 7 activists have been arrested, 2 detained. This is strident fascism. The present situation is worse than the Emergency and we are going to fight it back.
In June, police in Pune had allegedly recovered a letter mentioning a plan to assassinate Prime Minister Modi from the house of one of the five persons arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence. The letter written by a person identified only as 'R' reportedly mentions a plot to kill the Prime Minister on the lines of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. It also referred to requirement of Rs 8 crore to purchase an M-4 rifle and four lakh rounds to execute the plot. The letter reportedly mentions Varvara Rao's name.
VARAVARA RAO ARRESTED OVER PLOT TO KILL PM MODI | Pune Police arrested Maoist ideologue Varavara Rao for his alleged involvement in a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A police team from Pune arrested the Leftist writer after searching his house and the houses of his family members and friends including a journalist.
Searches were carried out at the residences of Left wing activist and poet Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, trade union activist Sudha Bhardwaj in Faridabad and Chhattisgarh and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha in Delhi, an official said, while refusing to be identified.
The government should protect people’s rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly instead of creating an atmosphere of fear.— Amnesty India (@AIIndia) August 28, 2018
Illustration by Mir Suhail. (News18)
A habeas corpus plea was filed at the Delhi High Court, which stayed the transit remand of Navlakha that police obtained from a local court to take Navlakha to a court in Pune. Delhi HC said he will be put under house arrest till it hears the case tomorrow morning.
The police action has led to outrage, with several human rights activists, oraganisations and political parties calling it an attempt to muzzle democracy. Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar targeted the central government for the raids and said it is paralyzing the political system. “Those who are raising voice against this govt are NGOs. With this raid govt is trying to silence these masses,” he said.
Booker Prize winning author Arundhati Roy wrote to News18, saying that the fact that the raids are taking place on the homes of lawyers, poets, writers, Dalit rights activists and intellectuals - instead of on those who make up lynch mobs and murder people in broad daylight tells us very clearly where India is headed.
"Murderers will be honoured and celebrated. Anybody who speaks up for justice or against Hindu majoritarianism is being made into a criminal. What is happening is absolutely perilous. It is in preparation for the coming elections. We cannot allow this to happen. We have to all come together. Otherwise we will lose every freedom that we cherish. It is as close to a declaration of an Emergency as we are going to get,” she added.
