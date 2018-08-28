GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bhima Koregaon Probe LIVE Updates: 5 Activists Arrested in Raids Across India, Civil Society Calls it Outrageous

News18.com | August 28, 2018, 5:58 PM IST
Event Highlights

Bhima Koregaon violence probe latest updates: Pune police on Tuesday raided the homes of at least nine rights activists and arrested five of them for alleged Maoist links in sweeping raids across the nation. The raids were carried out as part of a probe into the violence at Maharashtra's Koregaon-Bhima village, triggered by an event called 'Elgar Parishad' (conclave) held in Pune on December 31 last year.

Those arrested include Varavara Rao, Sudha Bhardwaj, Vernon Gonzalves, Arun Ferreira and Gautam Navalakha, an official said, while refusing to be identified. The activists have been booked under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and are unlikely to get bail today.
Aug 28, 2018 5:58 pm (IST)

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid said the raids are an attempt to send a message to those who are raising their voices. "Ahead of 2019 elections, a sense of fictitious enemy is being conjured," he said.

Aug 28, 2018 5:57 pm (IST)

JNU student leader Shehla Rashid alleged the raids were an attempt to "instil fear among those are vocal about issues". "It is also to manufacture a narrative and a sense of false enemy to misguided people ahead of the 2019 elections I highly condemn these," she said.

Aug 28, 2018 5:55 pm (IST)

Rights activist Shabnam Hashmi said on Twitter: "Strongly condemn raids on human right defenders' homes since Morning in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Telangana, Delhi, Goa. Stop harassing HRDs! Condemn Modi's authoritarian regime.”

Aug 28, 2018 5:49 pm (IST)

Ministry of Home Affairs sources said the entire operation was conducted by Pune police and the central agencies were not aware of any of these developments. Delhi police only provided logistical help.

Aug 28, 2018 5:46 pm (IST)

Senior advocate and rights activist Prashant Bhushan on the raids:

Aug 28, 2018 5:43 pm (IST)

Former Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh on the arrests and raids:

Aug 28, 2018 5:39 pm (IST)

Noted historian Ramachandra Guha condemns the arrest of activist Sudha Bharadwaj.

Aug 28, 2018 5:32 pm (IST)

READ | 'Coup Against Constitution', 'Fascist Fangs Bared': Outrage Over Arrests of Activists

Arundhati Roy says that while lawyers, poets, writers, Dalit rights activists and intellectuals are being arrested on ludicrous charges, those who make up lynch mobs and threaten and murder people in broad daylight roam free.

Aug 28, 2018 5:31 pm (IST)

MORE DANGEROUS THAN EMERGENCY: ARUNDHATI ROY | "This is potentially more serious and more dangerous than the Emergency. In the big picture these arrests (and the lack of arrests of lynchers and hate-criminals) are a part of a relentless ideological attack on the letter and spirit of the Indian Constitution," says Arundhati Roy.

Aug 28, 2018 5:29 pm (IST)

What is happening is absolutely perilous. In the run up to elections, this is an attempted coup against the Indian Constitution and all the freedoms that we cherish, says noted author and Booker Prize winner Arundhati Roy.

Aug 28, 2018 5:28 pm (IST)

BJP MP Hansraj Ahir: People who are questioning the arrest should not do so. Police after their proper investigations have carried out the raids and arrests. We should have faith in the judiciary.

Aug 28, 2018 5:26 pm (IST)

This is a brazen attack on democratic rights. We are demanding that all the cases against these people be withdrawn and they be released forthwith: CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat.

Aug 28, 2018 5:24 pm (IST)

Noted historian Ramachandra Guha called the action "absolutely chilling" and demanded the intervention of the Supreme Court to stop this "persecution and harassment" of independent voices.

Aug 28, 2018 5:20 pm (IST)

Trade Union activist Sudha Bharadwaj after her arrest on Tuesday.

Aug 28, 2018 5:17 pm (IST)

CIVIL SOCIETY OUTRAGED | The arrests of prominent civil rights activists and multi-city searches of their homes has triggered outrage and condemnation by several lawyers, academics and authors today, some who termed the move "absolutely chilling" and others saying it amounted to a "virtual declaration of emergency".

Aug 28, 2018 5:15 pm (IST)

Raids were conducted at Mumbai, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Faridabad, Delhi and Thane on Tuesday.

Aug 28, 2018 5:10 pm (IST)

Journalist-turned-social activist Vasavi Kiro, who has written extensively on Tribal women’s struggles, spoke to Stan Swamy after the search operation. “I reached Stan Swamy’s residence when they had finished the search and were leaving. Nine police officers from Vishrambaug police station in Pune conducted the search with the aid of Namkum police. They did not question Swamy, but took away his laptop, camera and CDs,” she told News18 over the phone.

Aug 28, 2018 5:07 pm (IST)

A source in Ranchi told News18 that a nine-man police team from Pune turned up at Stan Swamy’s Bagaicha Toli residence in Namkum at 6 am and conducted raids at the premises. The search went on for three to four hours and police confiscated one laptop, 22 CDs that contained audio recordings, two SIM cards, one pendrive, one camera, Swamy’s writings and a press release from Swamy’s house. Police claimed that Swamy was involved with elements who were responsible for the caste violence over the bicentennial celebration of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon near Pune in January, the source said.

Aug 28, 2018 5:05 pm (IST)

The Deputy Commissioner of Pune Police, Zone 1, under which Vishrambaug police station falls, told News18: "The operation has been done based on evidence gathered from investigation in the case. The investigation is ongoing and it will take its due course.”

Aug 28, 2018 5:03 pm (IST)

Justices (retd) PB Sawant and Kolse Patil have been the prime organisers. They haven't even been approached by the police till date. Sawant has asked, why these selective targeting.

Aug 28, 2018 5:02 pm (IST)

Justice PB Sawant has asked the Maharashtra govt to explain the contradiction that while the Pune rural police have given an affidavit in the Supreme Court blaming Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote for the Bhima Koregaon violence, they have now arrested these writers, lawyers and activists in its crackdown.

Aug 28, 2018 5:00 pm (IST)

Retired Justice Sawant, who had organised the Elgar Parishad has said that they will organise more such conferences in future in protest against the multiple raids. He told CNN-News18's Vinaya Deshpande: I'm afraid the entire country will slowly turn into a prison. 

Aug 28, 2018 4:58 pm (IST)

Human rights activist Kavita Srivastava has said, "This is pure witch hunt. Top human rights activists who are poets, academics, lawyers, writers have been attacked. These cases are totally fabricated and it is a completely bizarre theory that these activists were plotting the assassination of PM Modi. 7 activists have been arrested, 2 detained. This is strident fascism. The present situation is worse than the Emergency and we are going to fight it back.

Aug 28, 2018 4:54 pm (IST)

In June, police in Pune had allegedly recovered a letter mentioning a plan to assassinate Prime Minister Modi from the house of one of the five persons arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence. The letter written by a person identified only as 'R' reportedly mentions a plot to kill the Prime Minister on the lines of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. It also referred to requirement of Rs 8 crore to purchase an M-4 rifle and four lakh rounds to execute the plot. The letter reportedly mentions Varvara Rao's name.

Aug 28, 2018 4:53 pm (IST)

Varvara Rao was shifted to the government-run Gandhi Hospital for a medical check-up after his arrest. He is likely to be produced before a court in Hyderabad before shifting him to Pune.

Aug 28, 2018 4:53 pm (IST)

VARAVARA RAO ARRESTED OVER PLOT TO KILL PM MODI | Pune Police arrested Maoist ideologue Varavara Rao for his alleged involvement in a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A police team from Pune arrested the Leftist writer after searching his house and the houses of his family members and friends including a journalist.

Aug 28, 2018 4:47 pm (IST)

Searches were carried out at the residences of Left wing activist and poet Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, trade union activist Sudha Bhardwaj in Faridabad and Chhattisgarh and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha in Delhi, an official said, while refusing to be identified.

Aug 28, 2018 4:44 pm (IST)

Delhi High Court observes that it is not possible to make out the case against Navlakha from the documents placed before it. Matter to be heard tomorrow morning. 

Aug 28, 2018 4:41 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 4:38 pm (IST)

NAVLAKHA UNDER HOUSE ARREST | Delhi high court stays a transit remand obtained by Pune Police from a local court to take Gautam Navlakha to a court in Pune. Delhi HC said Navlakha will be put under house arrest till it hears the case tomorrow morning.

Illustration by Mir Suhail. (News18)

A habeas corpus plea was filed at the Delhi High Court, which stayed the transit remand of Navlakha that police obtained from a local court to take Navlakha to a court in Pune. Delhi HC said he will be put under house arrest till it hears the case tomorrow morning.

The police action has led to outrage, with several human rights activists, oraganisations and political parties calling it an attempt to muzzle democracy. Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar targeted the central government for the raids and said it is paralyzing the political system. “Those who are raising voice against this govt are NGOs. With this raid govt is trying to silence these masses,” he said.

Booker Prize winning author Arundhati Roy wrote to News18, saying that the fact that the raids are taking place on the homes of lawyers, poets, writers, Dalit rights activists and intellectuals - instead of on those who make up lynch mobs and murder people in broad daylight tells us very clearly where India is headed.

"Murderers will be honoured and celebrated. Anybody who speaks up for justice or against Hindu majoritarianism is being made into a criminal. What is happening is absolutely perilous. It is in preparation for the coming elections. We cannot allow this to happen. We have to all come together. Otherwise we will lose every freedom that we cherish. It is as close to a declaration of an Emergency as we are going to get,” she added.
