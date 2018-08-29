Bhima Koregaon Probe LIVE: Sudha Bharadwaj to be Produced in Court Tomorrow Even as Midnight Drama Angers Activists

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear at 3.45 PM a plea by historian Romila Thapar and four other human right activists against the arrest of Left-wing activists by Maharashtra Police for suspected links with Maoists. The petition by Thapar and others was mentioned for urgent hearing before a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra. Besides Thapar, the other four petitioners are Prabhat Patnaik, Devaki Jain, Satish Deshpandey and Maja Daruwala. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the petitioners told the bench that extraordinary circumstances have cropped up due to the Maharashtra Police action of arresting several human rights activists. CJI Misra initially told Singhvi to mention the matter at 1.05 PM today as the Constitution bench has assembled to hear a separate matter. Later the CJI said that an appropriate bench will assemble at 3.45 PM to hear the case.
CLICK TO READ | Writers, Lawyers and a Journalist: Who are the 5 Activists Arrested for Alleged Maoist Links
Police claimed that speeches made by these prominent activists made at the Elgaar Parishad conclave, a day ahead of the bicentennial celebration of the battle of Bhima Koregaon, were one of the triggers for the violence that was gripped Pune the next day.
Actor Swara Bhaskar has also come out in support of the arrested activists.
It is a crime to be poor in #NewIndia. It is a crime to help the poor in #NewIndia #BhimaKoregaon #BhimaKoregaonRaids— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 28, 2018
The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has condemned the raids on academics, lawyers and activists and arrest of five activists on tuesay. "This repressive and arbitrary action as a part of the wider politics of silencing dissent and deterring activists, lawyers and intellectuals for raising their voice and organising people against the terror tactics of the SanghParivar and its vigilante groups."AIDWA said in a statement. It said the arrests are a part of diversionary tactics to hoodwink the public in the wake of the recent charges against saffron terror organisations like the SanathanSanstha who have been involved in the murder of Gauri Lankesh and the serial bomb blasts during Eid and Ganesh Chaturthi.
CLICK TO READ | There is Place For Only RSS in 'New India': Rahul Gandhi on Arrest of 5 Activists
Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the arrest of prominent Left-wing activists for suspected Maoist links, he wrote:
Petitioners Seek Release of Activists | Historian Romila Thapar and four other activists have moved the Supreme Court against the arrest of five rights activists by the Maharashtra Police for suspected Maoist links. The petition against the arrest of the activists was mentioned before a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra which agreed to give an urgent hearing today itself at 3:45 PM. In the petition, which was mentioned by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the historian and other right activists have sought release of all activists who have been arrested during raids in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case. They have also sought an independent probe into the arrests.
Petitioners, including Romila Thappar have urged the Supreme Court to seek explanation from Maharashtra for "sweeping round of arrest" in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case that happened in January this year. Petitioners have urged the apex court to direct independent probe into arrest of human rights activists in connection with Bhima-Koregaon case
Delhi High Court to hear Gautam Navlakha matter at 2:15pm today as police seeks more time for translation of documents from Marathi to English. Court asks the counsel for police to file the documents till 12 noon #BhimaKoregaon— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2018
Noted historian Ramachandra Guha called the action "absolutely chilling" and demanded the intervention of the Supreme Court to stop this "persecution and harassment" of independent voices.
This is absolutely chilling. The Supreme Court must intervene to stop this persecution and harassment of independent voices. Sudha Bharadwaj is as far from violence and illegality as Amit Shah is close to those things. https://t.co/GTD2V0Tlk7— Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) August 28, 2018
CLICK TO READ | As Anger Mounts Over Arrest of Activists, Officials Cite 'Letters by Maoists' on Modi Assassination Plot
The letters were reportedly recovered after the anti-Naxal operations in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, in which 39 Maoists were killed, in April.
Rights activist Shabnam Hashmi took to Twitter to condemn the raids on activists in various cities.
Strongly condemn raids on human right defenders' homes since Morning in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Telangana, Delhi, Goa.— Shabnam Hashmi (@ShabnamHashmi) August 28, 2018
Stop harassing HRDs! Condemn Modi's authoritarian regime. @AIIndia @amnestyusa @unhrd @UNHumanRights @CSWEurope @SitaramYechury @RahulGandhi @yadavtejashwi
Author and Booker prize winner, Arundhati Roy has said that the simultaneous state-wide arrests are a dangerous sign of a government that fears it is losing its mandate and is falling into panic. "That lawyers, poets, writers, Dalit rights activists and intellectuals are being arrested on ludicrous charges... while those who make up lynch mobs and threaten and murder people in broad daylight roam free, tells us very clearly where India is headed.”
CLICK TO READ | Bhima Koregaon: How and Why the January Violence Snowballed Into Arrest of Rights Activists
Maoist ideologue Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj and activists Arun Fereira, Gautam Navlakha and Vernon Gonsalves were taken into custody on Tuesday over allegations of Maoist links and for inciting the Bhima Koregaon violence.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday had directed that rights activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested by Maharashtra police for alleged unlawful activities, should not be taken away from here till it hears the matter tomorrow morning, since the specific allegations against him were unclear. A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel said it was "not possible to make out" from the documents, which were in Marathi, what the case was against Navlakha, who is among others arrested on Tuesday by the Maharashtra police from several cities following searches at the residences on suspicion of Maoist links.
The nationwide crackdown on activists, advocates and human rights defenders is disturbing and threatens core human-rights values, Amnesty International India and Oxfam India have said in a joint statement. The response came hours after the Maharashtra police raided the homes of prominent left-wing activists in several states and arrested at least five of them for suspected Maoist links. It sparked a chorus of outraged protests from several lawyers, academics and authors, some of whom termed the move "absolutely chilling" and others saying it amounted to a "virtual declaration of emergency".
According to reports, a petition challenging the arrest of five activists on Tuesday over alleged links to Maoists will be filed in the Supreme Court today. Vrinda Grover and Indira Jaising will be filing this petition today. Five activists were arrested by Pune Police on Tuesday over alleged links with Maosits and inciting violence in Bhima Koregaon in January this year.
According to reports, a petition challenging the arrest of five activists on Tuesday over alleged links to Maoists will be filed in the Supreme Court today. Vrinda Grover and Indira Jaising will be filing this petition today. Five activists were arrested by Pune Police on Tuesday over alleged links with Maosits and inciting violence in Bhima Koregaon in January this year.
What Happened on Jan 1, 2018? There were reports that on December 29 that a board saying Mahar had defied the orders of Mughal king Aurangzeb and performed the last rites of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj after he was killed by Aurangzeb in 1689 was erected near a structure believed to be the tomb of Govind Gopal Mahar. The Marathas along with the gram panchayat authorities took an objection to this calling it false. It led to a quarrel between the two communities, the police said. On the same day, an offence was registered by Dalit activists against 49 persons of Vadhu Budruk village under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, for damaging the board, police said. The gram panchayat of Vadhu Budruk also reportedly filed a cross complaint with the police in the matter. However, at the intervention of police and local leaders, the two sides agreed to withdraw the complaints and settle the case.
Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's support for the arrested activists, MoS Home Kirren Rijiju hinted that Congress was playing politics and undermining the secuirty.
As Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh had declared that Maoists are No.1 threat to India's internal security. Now the Congress president openly supports the front organisations & sympathisers of the— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 29, 2018
Maoists.
Keep national security above politics
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has come out in support of activists, lawyers and journalists who were arrested on Tuesday in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence.
There is only place for one NGO in India and it's called the RSS. Shut down all other NGOs. Jail all activists and shoot those that complain.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2018
Welcome to the new India. #BhimaKoregaon
Bhima Koregaon is a village in Pune district of Maharashtra. This small village has a rich Maratha history. 200 years ago, on January 1, 1818, a few hundred Mahar soldiers of the East India Company, led by the British, defeated the massive Peshwa army, led by Peshwa Bajirao II, in Koregaon. This battle has, since, attained legendary stature in Dalit history. The Dalits who follow BR Ambedkar do not view this as only a debate between nationalism versus imperialism but a battle which was seen as a victory of Mahars over the injustice and torture meted out to them by the Brahminical Peshwas. They assemble very year on january 1 here to mark the anniversary of the battle.
-
27 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland AFG vs IRE 227/950.0 overs 198/1048.3 oversAfghanistan beat Ireland by 29 runs
-
22 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland AFG vs IRE 160/820.0 overs 79/1015.0 oversAfghanistan beat Ireland by 81 runs
-
20 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland AFG vs IRE 160/718.0 overs 144/918.0 oversAfghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
-
18 - 22 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy IND vs ENG 329/1094.5 overs 161/1038.2 oversIndia beat England by 203 runs
-
14 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SA vs SL 98/1016.4 overs 99/716.0 oversSri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets