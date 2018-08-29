Bhima Koregaon Probe LIVE: Sudha Bharadwaj to be Produced in Court Tomorrow Even as Midnight Drama Angers Activists

Bhima Koregaon Probe LIVE Updates: Lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj, who is under house arrest, will be produced in High Court tomorrow. Writer and poet Varavara Rao, social activist Vernon Gonsalves and civil rights activist Arun Ferreira are likely to be produced in a Pune court at 2pm, while petitions against their arrest, along with that of human rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj and former PUDR secretary Gautam Navlakha are likely to be filed in the Supreme Court. The arrest of the five Left-leaning activists yesterday in nation-wide raids over the Bhima Koregaon violence of January has triggered massive outrage among activists, thinkers and opposition parties.The raids were carried out as part of a probe into the violence between Dalits and the upper caste Peshwas at Bhima-Koregaon village near Pune after an event called Elgar Parishad, or conclave, on December 31 last year. In June, five activists were arrested on the suspicion of inciting the caste-based violence on January 1. Surendra Gadling, Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale, Shoma Sen and Mahesh Raut were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Aug 29, 2018 12:23 pm (IST) The Supreme Court has agreed to hear at 3.45 PM a plea by historian Romila Thapar and four other human right activists against the arrest of Left-wing activists by Maharashtra Police for suspected links with Maoists. The petition by Thapar and others was mentioned for urgent hearing before a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra. Besides Thapar, the other four petitioners are Prabhat Patnaik, Devaki Jain, Satish Deshpandey and Maja Daruwala. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the petitioners told the bench that extraordinary circumstances have cropped up due to the Maharashtra Police action of arresting several human rights activists. CJI Misra initially told Singhvi to mention the matter at 1.05 PM today as the Constitution bench has assembled to hear a separate matter. Later the CJI said that an appropriate bench will assemble at 3.45 PM to hear the case.

Aug 29, 2018 11:53 am (IST) The police have confirmed that lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj will be produced before the High Court on Thursday, yet will be barred from talking to media. However, she can meet her advocates, said DCP NIT, Faridabad. Sudha Bharadwaj remains under house arrest in connection with Bhima-Koregaon violence case

Aug 29, 2018 11:43 am (IST) Actor Swara Bhaskar has also come out in support of the arrested activists. It is a crime to be poor in #NewIndia. It is a crime to help the poor in #NewIndia #BhimaKoregaon #BhimaKoregaonRaids — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 28, 2018

Aug 29, 2018 11:32 am (IST) The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has condemned the raids on academics, lawyers and activists and arrest of five activists on tuesay. "This repressive and arbitrary action as a part of the wider politics of silencing dissent and deterring activists, lawyers and intellectuals for raising their voice and organising people against the terror tactics of the SanghParivar and its vigilante groups."AIDWA said in a statement. It said the arrests are a part of diversionary tactics to hoodwink the public in the wake of the recent charges against saffron terror organisations like the SanathanSanstha who have been involved in the murder of Gauri Lankesh and the serial bomb blasts during Eid and Ganesh Chaturthi. ​

Aug 29, 2018 11:22 am (IST) Petitioners Seek Release of Activists | Historian Romila Thapar and four other activists have moved the Supreme Court against the arrest of five rights activists by the Maharashtra Police for suspected Maoist links. The petition against the arrest of the activists was mentioned before a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra which agreed to give an urgent hearing today itself at 3:45 PM. In the petition, which was mentioned by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the historian and other right activists have sought release of all activists who have been arrested during raids in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case. They have also sought an independent probe into the arrests.



Aug 29, 2018 11:20 am (IST) Shiv Sena Slams Arrests | Shiv Sena has slammed the arrest of five activists in connection with Bhima- Koregaon violence saying it is wrong to arrest activists for political gains. "The mastermind of Bhima- Koregaon violence has yet not been arrested," said Manisha Kayande, leader of Shiv Sena.

Aug 29, 2018 11:19 am (IST) Shiv Sena has slammed the arrest of five activists in connection with Bhima- Koregaon violence saying it is wrong to arrest activists for political gains. "The mastermind of Bhima- Koregaon violence has yet not been arrested," said Manisha Kayande, leader of Shiv Sena.

Aug 29, 2018 11:10 am (IST) The translated copies of documents are yet not ready, the Maharashtra Police has told the Delhi High Court. The documents are expected to be ready by noon and will be handed over to rights activist Gautam Navlakha's counsel.

Aug 29, 2018 11:07 am (IST) The Delhi High Court fixes for 2:15 pm hearing on plea of rights activist Gautam Navlakha, claiming his arrest by Maharashtra Police to be illegal.

Aug 29, 2018 10:59 am (IST) Petitioners, including Romila Thappar have urged the Supreme Court to seek explanation from Maharashtra for "sweeping round of arrest" in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case that happened in January this year. Petitioners have urged the apex court to direct independent probe into arrest of human rights activists in connection with Bhima-Koregaon case

Aug 29, 2018 10:57 am (IST) Supreme Court has agreed hear at 3.45 PM plea by Romila Thapar and others against arrest of five activists who were arrested on Tuesday by Maharashtra police over alleged links with Maoists.

Aug 29, 2018 10:53 am (IST) Delhi High Court to hear Gautam Navlakha matter at 2:15pm today as police seeks more time for translation of documents from Marathi to English. Court asks the counsel for police to file the documents till 12 noon #BhimaKoregaon — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2018

Aug 29, 2018 10:50 am (IST) Petitioners have sought release of all activists arrested in connection with Bhima-Koregaon violence.

Aug 29, 2018 10:49 am (IST) Delhi High Court to decide the matter and complete the hearing at 2:15 pm today. The prosecution has been asked to submit all documents by noon.

Aug 29, 2018 10:40 am (IST) Division bench comprising Justices S Muralidhar & Vinod Goel of the Delhi High Court will be hearing human right activist Gautam Navlakha's petition in a short while. The court on Tuesday had ordered to not take him away from Delhi at least till Wednesday morning.

Aug 29, 2018 10:20 am (IST) Noted historian Ramachandra Guha called the action "absolutely chilling" and demanded the intervention of the Supreme Court to stop this "persecution and harassment" of independent voices. This is absolutely chilling. The Supreme Court must intervene to stop this persecution and harassment of independent voices. Sudha Bharadwaj is as far from violence and illegality as Amit Shah is close to those things. https://t.co/GTD2V0Tlk7 — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) August 28, 2018

Aug 29, 2018 10:12 am (IST) Author and Booker prize winner, Arundhati Roy has said that the simultaneous state-wide arrests are a dangerous sign of a government that fears it is losing its mandate and is falling into panic. "That lawyers, poets, writers, Dalit rights activists and intellectuals are being arrested on ludicrous charges... while those who make up lynch mobs and threaten and murder people in broad daylight roam free, tells us very clearly where India is headed.”

Aug 29, 2018 10:10 am (IST) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday had directed that rights activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested by Maharashtra police for alleged unlawful activities, should not be taken away from here till it hears the matter tomorrow morning, since the specific allegations against him were unclear. A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel said it was "not possible to make out" from the documents, which were in Marathi, what the case was against Navlakha, who is among others arrested on Tuesday by the Maharashtra police from several cities following searches at the residences on suspicion of Maoist links.

Aug 29, 2018 10:07 am (IST) The nationwide crackdown on activists, advocates and human rights defenders is disturbing and threatens core human-rights values, Amnesty International India and Oxfam India have said in a joint statement. The response came hours after the Maharashtra police raided the homes of prominent left-wing activists in several states and arrested at least five of them for suspected Maoist links. It sparked a chorus of outraged protests from several lawyers, academics and authors, some of whom termed the move "absolutely chilling" and others saying it amounted to a "virtual declaration of emergency".

Aug 29, 2018 10:05 am (IST) According to reports, a petition challenging the arrest of five activists on Tuesday over alleged links to Maoists will be filed in the Supreme Court today. Vrinda Grover and Indira Jaising will be filing this petition today. Five activists were arrested by Pune Police on Tuesday over alleged links with Maosits and inciting violence in Bhima Koregaon in January this year.

Aug 29, 2018 10:01 am (IST) According to reports, a petition challenging the arrest of five activists on Tuesday over alleged links to Maoists will be filed in the Supreme Court today. Vrinda Grover and Indira Jaising will be filing this petition today. Five activists were arrested by Pune Police on Tuesday over alleged links with Maosits and inciting violence in Bhima Koregaon in January this year.

Aug 29, 2018 9:57 am (IST) What Happened on Jan 1, 2018? There were reports that on December 29 that a board saying Mahar had defied the orders of Mughal king Aurangzeb and performed the last rites of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj after he was killed by Aurangzeb in 1689 was erected near a structure believed to be the tomb of Govind Gopal Mahar. The Marathas along with the gram panchayat authorities took an objection to this calling it false. It led to a quarrel between the two communities, the police said. On the same day, an offence was registered by Dalit activists against 49 persons of Vadhu Budruk village under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, for damaging the board, police said. The gram panchayat of Vadhu Budruk also reportedly filed a cross complaint with the police in the matter. However, at the intervention of police and local leaders, the two sides agreed to withdraw the complaints and settle the case.

Aug 29, 2018 9:49 am (IST) Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's support for the arrested activists, MoS Home Kirren Rijiju hinted that Congress was playing politics and undermining the secuirty. As Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh had declared that Maoists are No.1 threat to India's internal security. Now the Congress president openly supports the front organisations & sympathisers of the

Maoists.

Keep national security above politics — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 29, 2018

Aug 29, 2018 9:42 am (IST) Congress president Rahul Gandhi has come out in support of activists, lawyers and journalists who were arrested on Tuesday in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence. There is only place for one NGO in India and it's called the RSS. Shut down all other NGOs. Jail all activists and shoot those that complain.



Welcome to the new India. #BhimaKoregaon — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2018