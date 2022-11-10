No Phones, Laptop But Yes to TV & Newspapers: SC's Conditions for Gautam Navlakha's House Arrest

Bhima Koregaon violence case accused Gautam Navlakha can be placed under house arrest for a period of one month, the Supreme Court said on Thursday. The court, however, set a few conditions. These include no use of mobile, internet, laptop and other communicating device. Television and newspapers, meanwhile, have been allowed.

“He will however be permitted to use a mobile phone provided by police personnel on duty once a day for 10 minutes in the presence of the police. Otherwise they shall not use any other mobile phone including that of his companion,” a report by Bar and Bench quoted the apex court judgment. The order further said that television and newspapers will be allowed in the house provided they are not internet based.

The authorities have also been directed to carry out the necessary evaluation of the premises where Navlakha will be placed under house arrest, and shift him within 48 hours.

According to the Bar and Bench report, the accused has to deposit an amount of Rs 2.4 lakh as expenses for his security cover when he is under house arrest.

“We would this think that he should be allowed to be placed for house arrest for a period of one month. There will be an Armed escorts to monitor that there is no misuse of the house arrest,” a bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy ordered.

The Court also ordered that there should be CCTVs at entrance exit and and outside the rooms of the residence. “The CCTVs installed shall be maintained in working condition throughout and should not be off at any point,” the report quoted the order.

