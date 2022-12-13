Bhima-Koregaon Violence: SC Extends Interim Order Allowing House Arrest for Gautam Navlakha

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday extended its earlier interim order granting house arrest to Bhima-Koregaon violence accused Gautam Navlakha till the second week of January.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna extended the house arrest as his counsel informed court that it was “running smoothly”.

Navlakha, who is accused of having Maoist links and has been charged under provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), was allowed to be shifted from Taloja Central Prison due to medical ailments.

Navlakha was arrested by Pune police from Delhi on August 28, 2018 in connection with the Elgar Parishad case. He was initially kept under house arrest, but subsequently sent to judicial custody in Taloja Central Prison in April 2020 after a Supreme Court order.

In April this year, the Bombay High Court had dismissed the plea moved by Navlakha, seeking direction to be placed under house arrest till the completion of the trial. He had also demanded transfer from Taloja Prison on the grounds of his advanced age and medical ailments. The High Court had opined that considering the gravity and serious nature of the crime, Navlakha did not qualify for his detention under house arrest.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju had earlier informed the Supreme Court that Navlakha is alleged to be in touch with Kashmiri extremists, ISI and the government could not control him while he was under house arrest. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had then informed the Supreme Court that Navlakha was being provided regular medical treatment.

Recently, a Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court had rejected his bail application stating the crimes he is alleged of committing were very serious in nature and that there was prima facie material against him.

Special Judge Rajesh Kataria had noted, “After perusal of the chargesheets, there is ample material against Gautam Navlakha. Prima facie, Navlakha seems to be connected with the alleged offence."

On Monday, the Bombay High Court also issued notice on his plea seeking regular bail and sought a reply from the NIA.

