English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhima-Koregaon Violence Triggered by 'Provocative and Inciting' Speeches at Elgar Parishad Event: Pune Police
The Pune police submitted an affidavit in this regard on Friday to an inquiry commission set up by the Maharashtra government under Justice (retd) JN Patel to probe the violence.
Policemen accompany Dalit groups as they staged a protest against the violence in Bhima-Koregaon area of Pune. (Photo: PTI)
Loading...
Pune: The January 1 violence at Bhima-Koregaon near here was triggered by "provocative and inciting" speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave a day earlier, the Pune police has told a judicial commission.
The Pune police submitted an affidavit in this regard Friday to an inquiry commission set up by the Maharashtra government under Justice (retd) JN Patel to probe the violence.
The Elgar Parishad was organised at the Shaniwar Wada here on December 31 last year to commemorate the victory of the East India Company forces, comprising a large number of Dalit soldiers, over the Peshwa army in 1818.
It led to violence in the area on January 1 this year as well as protests by Dalit groups across the state, including a Maharashtra bandh on January 3.
On behalf of the Pune police, Additional Commissioner of Police (South Region) Ravindra Sengaonkar filed the affidavit, Shishir Hiray, special public prosecutor representing the state at the judicial commission, said.
When contacted, Sengaonkar confirmed that an affidavit was filed.
Elaborating on the content of the affidavit, Hiray Sunday said, "During the investigation of the case, the Pune police realised that the Elgar Parishad itself was the product of some sort of a conspiracy."
"And the provocative and inciting speeches made at the conclave instigated the minds of people and the cumulative effect of a widespread conspiracy ultimately resulted in violence the next day at Bhima-Koregaon," he added, quoting from the police affidavit.
Hiray said the affidavit of the Pune police was accompanied by recordings of speeches made at the conclave and copies of booklets distributed at the event, which they claimed were "provocative" and spoke of using violent methods to overthrow the democratic system.
Earlier, Suvez Haque, Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police at the time of the incident, had stated in his affidavit that the violence at Koregaon-Bhima was due to a sudden clash between two groups of people carrying blue and saffron flags.
"The basic difference between the affidavits of the Pune police and the Pune rural police is that the latter's affidavit is talking about what happened in front of their eyes at Koregaon-Bhima on January 1, whereas the one by Pune police talks about why it happened," Hiray said.
"So, the Pune police's affidavit is talking about the larger conspiracy," he added.
Four days after the violence, based on a complaint filed by one Tushar Damgude at the Vishrambaug police station within the jurisdiction of Pune police, a case was registered against Sudhir Dhavale, Sagar Gorkhe, Harshali Potdar, Ramesh Gaychor, Deepak Dengle and Jyoti Jagtap.
In his complaint, Damgude had alleged that "provocative" speeches and presentations made at the Elgar Parishad on December 31 had "promoted" enmity between two groups and led to violence at Bhima-Koregoan on January 1.
The violence had led to the death of one person near Sanaswadi.
The Pune police submitted an affidavit in this regard Friday to an inquiry commission set up by the Maharashtra government under Justice (retd) JN Patel to probe the violence.
The Elgar Parishad was organised at the Shaniwar Wada here on December 31 last year to commemorate the victory of the East India Company forces, comprising a large number of Dalit soldiers, over the Peshwa army in 1818.
It led to violence in the area on January 1 this year as well as protests by Dalit groups across the state, including a Maharashtra bandh on January 3.
On behalf of the Pune police, Additional Commissioner of Police (South Region) Ravindra Sengaonkar filed the affidavit, Shishir Hiray, special public prosecutor representing the state at the judicial commission, said.
When contacted, Sengaonkar confirmed that an affidavit was filed.
Elaborating on the content of the affidavit, Hiray Sunday said, "During the investigation of the case, the Pune police realised that the Elgar Parishad itself was the product of some sort of a conspiracy."
"And the provocative and inciting speeches made at the conclave instigated the minds of people and the cumulative effect of a widespread conspiracy ultimately resulted in violence the next day at Bhima-Koregaon," he added, quoting from the police affidavit.
Hiray said the affidavit of the Pune police was accompanied by recordings of speeches made at the conclave and copies of booklets distributed at the event, which they claimed were "provocative" and spoke of using violent methods to overthrow the democratic system.
Earlier, Suvez Haque, Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police at the time of the incident, had stated in his affidavit that the violence at Koregaon-Bhima was due to a sudden clash between two groups of people carrying blue and saffron flags.
"The basic difference between the affidavits of the Pune police and the Pune rural police is that the latter's affidavit is talking about what happened in front of their eyes at Koregaon-Bhima on January 1, whereas the one by Pune police talks about why it happened," Hiray said.
"So, the Pune police's affidavit is talking about the larger conspiracy," he added.
Four days after the violence, based on a complaint filed by one Tushar Damgude at the Vishrambaug police station within the jurisdiction of Pune police, a case was registered against Sudhir Dhavale, Sagar Gorkhe, Harshali Potdar, Ramesh Gaychor, Deepak Dengle and Jyoti Jagtap.
In his complaint, Damgude had alleged that "provocative" speeches and presentations made at the Elgar Parishad on December 31 had "promoted" enmity between two groups and led to violence at Bhima-Koregoan on January 1.
The violence had led to the death of one person near Sanaswadi.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Kicks Off Her Bachelorette Weekend With Girlfriends & Sophie Turner; See Pics
- Leicester City Owner's Buddhist Funeral Held in Thailand with Royal Honour
- Ranveer Kicks Off Wedding Festivities With Haldi Ceremony; Bride-to-be Deepika Returns to Mumbai
- Old Monk, New Tricks: Why the Classic Rum Brand Doesn't Need New Flavours
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...