Amid Lockdown, Senior Cop Raids Stockpiles of Illegally Mined Sand; Police Staffers under Scanner

A police team led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) seized a huge amount of illegally mined sand during a raid conducted in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday amid Covid-19 lockdown.

Alleging large scale corruption, DIG did not rule out involvement of police staff members and two local Congress leaders in conducting illegal sand mining in the area.

In connection with the case, DIG Chambal Range Rajesh Hingankar has suspended two police staffers --- Mukesh Rajawat and Ashish Sharma. Both were posted in Sheopur and have complaints against them of ‘extorting money and involvement in illegal sand mining’.

Following the raid on Wednesday, accompanied by mining officers Hingankar said, two constables have been suspended and he would reveal the details after the probe is completed. So far, we have carried out raids at Aroli, Gauram and Bisawali and other areas in connection with illegal sand mining, he added.

Meanwhile, the mining officers claimed that the seized sand is freshly mined sand and the involvement of police officers is being probed. Prior to the raid, the police arrested several thana in-charges from the are over suspicion of conducting these activities.

On Tuesday, former Ater (Bhind) MLA Hemant Katare wrote a letter to Lokayukta Madhya Pradesh urging him to remove Bhind Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh and sought a probe into his alleged role in legal sand mining and unlawful recovery of money.

Later, former Congress minister and local leader Govind Singh also accused the ‘missing’ SP of inaction on his complaints of illegal sand mining in Bhind amid lockdown and also accused that 80% Tis have been transferred in lockdown.

The SP couldn't be reached for his comments.

(With inputs from Anil Sharma, Bhind)