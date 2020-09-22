Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 20, Rescue Ops Underway 24 Hrs After Incident

The death toll in the building collapse incident in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi reached 20 on Tuesday as the relief and rescue operations continued for more than 24 hours since the incident took place. The three-storey building, located at Narpoli's Patel Compound area, collapsed at around 3:40 am on Monday while the residents were sleeping.

The number of injured in the building collapse also climbed to 20. Two civic officials have been suspended in connection with the incident and an offence has been lodged against the building owner, an official told news agency PTI. The building in the powerloom town, which is situated around 10 km from Thane, had 40 apartments and nearly 150 persons were residing there, an official said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)and personnel of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) are still at the spot as the search operation continues. Satya Pradhan, the chief of the National Disaster Response Force said in a tweet on Tuesday that bodies have been recovered and there is a likelihood of there being more trapped under the rubble. He added that so far, 18 bodies have been recovered while 20 people have been rescued.

News18 had earlier reported that a notice was issued to asking the 30-year-old building to be repaired. The Municipal Commissioner of Bhiwandi, Dr Pankaj Asiya told News18 that the preliminary cause of the collapse has not yet been ascertained. He added that a notice was issued to get the three-decade-old building repaired.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief over Bhiwandi building collapse and is reviewing the situation. He also instructed officials to undertake swift rescue and relief operations. Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site of the building collapse in Patel Compound area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the building collapse and said that he was praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. "Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.