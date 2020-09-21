Bhiwandi Building Collapse LIVE Updates: 8 Killed, Several Feared Trapped as 3-storey Building Collapses in Maharashtra

Event Highlights
"The number of deaths have risen to eight in Bhiwandi building collapse incident. Five more people have been rescued," Thane Municipal Corporation spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. News18 has learnt that a notice was issued to get the 30-year-old building repaired and the municipal authorities had asked for the building to be vacated.
Earlier in the month, the rear section of an eight-storey residential building had collapsed in Mumbai’s Dongri area. Meanwhile, a four-storey building collapsed in Palghar's Achole area on September 1. In a similar incident on August 27, a septuagenarian woman and a 12-year-old girl were killed after a portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Nagpada area of south Mumbai.
ALSO READ | 8 Killed, Over 20 Feared Trapped as 3-storey Building Collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi
The incident occurred in the Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi's Thane.
Rescue Ops Underway | Rescue operations by (National Disaster Response Force) NDRF are presently underway at the site of building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane.
#WATCH Maharashtra: Rescue operation by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) underway at the site of building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane.— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020
Eight people have lost their lives in the incident which took place earlier today. pic.twitter.com/dFvXwhHPH3
Notice Was Issued to Get Building Repaired: Bhiwandi Municipal Commissioner | The Municipal Commissioner of Bhiwandi, Dr Pankaj Asiya told News 18 that eight persons are dead and have been 11 injured in the building collapse. Preliminary cause of the collapse is not yet known, he said. He added that the now collapsed building is 30 years old and a notice was issued to get it repaired. Municipal authorities had asked that the building be cleared.
More Than 20 People Rescued |The incident occurred in Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi's Thane. Rescue operations are underway to rescue all those trapped. According to initial information, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials said 20 people have been rescued by locals and at least 20-25 people are feared to be trapped.
#UPDATE: 20 people have been rescued by locals. At least 20-25 people are feared to be trapped, as per initial information: NDRF #Maharashtra https://t.co/9juGy51cNW pic.twitter.com/kIAURWPdpt— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020
8 Killed, Over 20 Feared Trapped as 3-storey Building Collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi | At least eight people were killed and several others are feared trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi on Monday, news agency ANI reported quoting the spokesperson of the Thane Municipal Corporation.
Rescue workers at the site of the collapse in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi.
Further details are awaited.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's a Sneak Peek Into 'The Family Man' Season 2, Watch Video
- Football Transfer News September 20: Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy To Chelsea Done, Joseba Beitia Waiting for ISL Move
- TV Actor Gaurav Chopraa Shares First Glimpse of Newborn Son, See Pics
- Apple iMac 27-inch (2020) Review: If This Is The End Of An Era, It Is All About Power And Style
- IPL 2020: CSK vs MI in Memes - From Faf du Plessis' Catches to Sam Curran's All-Round Show