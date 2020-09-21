Bhiwandi Building Collapse LIVE Updates: 8 Killed, Several Feared Trapped as 3-storey Building Collapses in Maharashtra

Read More

Bhiwandi Building Collapse LIVE Updates: At least 8 people were feared dead and several are trapped after a 3-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi today. The incident happened at around 3:40 am. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police teams are carrying out rescue efforts. According to initial information, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials said 20 people have been rescued by locals and at least 20-25 people are feared to be trapped. A team of NDRF rescued a child from under the debris at the site of building collapse."The number of deaths have risen to eight in Bhiwandi building collapse incident. Five more people have been rescued," Thane Municipal Corporation spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. News18 has learnt that a notice was issued to get the 30-year-old building repaired and the municipal authorities had asked for the building to be vacated.