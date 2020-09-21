INDIA

Bhiwandi Building Collapse LIVE Updates: 8 Killed, Several Feared Trapped as 3-storey Building Collapses in Maharashtra

News18.com | September 21, 2020, 8:26 AM IST
Bhiwandi Building Collapse LIVE Updates: At least 8 people were feared dead and several are trapped after a 3-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi today. The incident happened at around 3:40 am. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police teams are carrying out rescue efforts. According to initial information, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials said 20 people have been rescued by locals and at least 20-25 people are feared to be trapped. A team of NDRF rescued a child from under the debris at the site of building collapse.

"The number of deaths have risen to eight in Bhiwandi building collapse incident. Five more people have been rescued," Thane Municipal Corporation spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. News18 has learnt that a notice was issued to get the 30-year-old building repaired and the municipal authorities had asked for the building to be vacated.
Sep 21, 2020 8:26 am (IST)
 

Two-storey Building Collapses in Delhi  |A two-storey building collapsed in old Delhi's Sitaram Bazar on Monday. Rescue teams have reached the spot. The collapsed building was under construction. 

Sep 21, 2020 8:06 am (IST)

Earlier in the month, the rear section of an eight-storey residential building had collapsed in Mumbai’s Dongri area. Meanwhile, a four-storey building collapsed in Palghar's Achole area on September 1. In a similar incident on August 27, a septuagenarian woman and a 12-year-old girl were killed after a portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Nagpada area of south Mumbai.

Sep 21, 2020 7:51 am (IST)

The incident occurred in the Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi's Thane.

Sep 21, 2020 7:51 am (IST)

Rescue Ops Underway | Rescue operations by (National Disaster Response Force) NDRF are presently underway at the site of building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane.

Sep 21, 2020 7:47 am (IST)
 

Notice Was Issued to Get Building Repaired: Bhiwandi Municipal Commissioner | The Municipal Commissioner of Bhiwandi, Dr Pankaj Asiya told News 18 that eight persons are dead and have been 11 injured in the building collapse. Preliminary cause of the collapse is not yet known, he said. He added that the now collapsed building is 30 years old and a notice was issued to get it repaired. Municipal authorities had asked that the building be cleared.

Sep 21, 2020 7:37 am (IST)

Baby Rescued from under Rubble | A team of NDRF rescued a child from under the debris at the site of building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane. The incident occurred in Patel Compound area. Rescue efforts are underway to rescue all those trapped.

Sep 21, 2020 7:34 am (IST)

More Than 20 People Rescued |The incident occurred in Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi's Thane. Rescue operations are underway to rescue all those trapped. According to initial information, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials said 20 people have been rescued by locals and at least 20-25 people are feared to be trapped.

Sep 21, 2020 7:31 am (IST)

8 Killed, Over 20 Feared Trapped as 3-storey Building Collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi | At least eight people were killed and several others are feared trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi on Monday, news agency ANI reported quoting the spokesperson of the Thane Municipal Corporation. 

Rescue workers at the site of the collapse in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi.

Further details are awaited.

