On the Run for 2 Years, Bhiwandi Congress Leader's Killer Held from Uttar Pradesh

Thane: The alleged killer of Bhiwandi Congress leader Manoj Mhatre who has been on run for more than two years has been nabbed from Uttar Pradesh, Thane police said Monday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime, NT Kadam said Udayban alias Guddu Ramavat Singh, 43, was nabbed from his house in Kareban village in the wee hours of June 22. Mhatre, 52, who was the leader of the house in Bhiwandi-Nizampur civic body, was shot at and stabbed on

February 14, 2017 in front of his Anjur Phata residence in Bhiwandi.

A political rivalry was suspected to be the trigger behind the brutal killing which was captured on a CCTV camera. Police had earlier arrested the slain leader's cousin Prashant Mhatre.

Police had booked the 19 accused allegedly involved in the crime under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act. Later, charges were invoked against them under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).