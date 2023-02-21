Haryana Police on Tuesday registered a case against 30 to 40 unnamed Rajasthan police personnel for allegedly assaulting family members of an accused in the charred bodies case.

The action came based on a complaint by a woman that her pregnant daughter-in-law lost her child after she was allegedly assaulted by them during a raid to nab her son, who is an accused in the case. An FIR has been registered under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house-trespass) and 312 (causing miscarriage) of the Indian Penal Code at Nagina police station here, the police said.

The Rajasthan Police has denied Devi’s allegation.

“We had exhumed the body of the stillborn baby whose postmortem was conducted by a board of doctors on Monday and the final report is awaited. Following the complaint of Dulari Devi, an FIR has been registered against unnamed cops of Rajasthan police," Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police of Nuh, told PTI.

Complainant Says Pregnant Daughter-in-law Gave Birth to Stillborn Child After Assault

Rajasthan Police was conducting a raid at the house of Srikant in village Maroda on February 17 when the alleged incident occurred. The complainant, Dulari Devi alleged that her full-term pregnant daughter-in-law gave birth to a stillborn child after she was assaulted during a raid by 30-40 cops of Rajasthan police, who were in uniform as well as plain clothes.

Devi is the mother of accused Srikant Pandit and the woman who lost her child is his wife. He is among the five linked to the Bajrang Dal whose members were initially booked for allegedly abducting and killing the two men hailing from Bharatpur in Rajasthan whose charred bodies were found in Loharu in Haryana’s Bhiwani on February 16.

Pandit’s mother, in her complaint, had also alleged that the police forcibly took away her two other sons. After these allegations, Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police of Nuh initiated a probe into the matter.

The cause of death of the child is not ascertained yet as the viscera examination report from the forensic science laboratory is awaited, the official said.

Earlier, Bharatpur Superintendent of P Shyam Singh had claimed that Rajasthan and Haryana police personnel had gone to Pandit’s home but they never entered the premises.

“The accused was not present. His two brothers had come out of home and they were freed after questioning. The allegations levelled by the woman are false. Their family member is an accused that is why they levelling allegations," he said.

Four more accused were later named in the FIR in the Bharatpur case. Pandit is a member of the cow protection group led by Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, who is among the eight accused evading arrest.

Charred Bodies of Muslim Men Found in Haryana’s Bhiwani

The charred bodies of two Muslim men were found in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani on February 16 after they were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on suspicion of smuggling cow meat. The Rajasthan police on Friday arrested one out of five workers of the Bajrang Dal named in the FIR and questioned some suspects, officials said.

Police identified the two men as cousins, Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. Junaid had a criminal record of cattle smuggling and five cases were registered against him at different police stations, a police officer said.

The two were allegedly abducted on February 15 and their bodies were found at Loharu in Bhiwani on February 16, police said, adding that the cousins left home for some work in a white Bolero car and did not return. According to the FIR registered in the case, minutes after leaving the house, eight to 10 men stopped their vehicle on suspicion that they were smuggling cow meat.

(With PTI inputs)

