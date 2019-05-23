Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Bhiwani-Mahendrgarh-Charkhi-Dadri): Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Dharambir Singh S/O Bhale Ram BJP Dharambir Singh S/O Bhale Ram LEADING

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 205305 63.02% Dharambir Singh S/O Bhale Ram Leading INC 80508 24.71% Shruti Choudhry JNKP 26087 8.01% Swati Yadav LSP 6371 1.96% Ramesh Rao Pilot INLD 2056 0.63% Balwan Singh IND 874 0.27% Lalit IND 763 0.23% Vinod Kumar Nota 588 0.18% Nota BPHP 450 0.14% Mohd Irfan IND 403 0.12% Rajnish Kumar IND 370 0.11% Dharambir Singh S/0 Fateh Singh SUCI 281 0.09% Comrade Om Parkash IND 269 0.08% Sudhir Kumar BHJP 252 0.08% Bhai Surender Dhanak IND 251 0.08% Jagat Singh IND 195 0.06% Ram Kishan IND 184 0.06% Suresh Chand IND 152 0.05% Satya Pal RPI 129 0.04% Kundan Kumar AKAP 116 0.04% Satbir PSP(L) 111 0.03% Salesh Kumar IND 87 0.03% Happy Singh

8. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.57% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh is 76.45%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dharambir of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 1,29,394 votes which was 12.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.27% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 26 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Shruti Choudhry of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 55,577 votes which was 6.42% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 34.98% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 29 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 69.97% and in 2009, the constituency registered 71.41% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh was: Dharambir (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,92,166 men, 6,81,746 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh is: 28.7932 76.1391Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भिवानी-महेन्द्रगढ़, हरियाणा (Hindi); ভিবানি-মহেন্দ্রগড়, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); भिवानी-महेंद्र गढ, हरयाणा (Marathi); ભિવાની મહેન્દ્રગઢ, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); பிவானி - மகேந்திரகர், ஹரியானா (Tamil); భివానీ మహేంద్రగఢ్, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಭಿವಾನಿ-ಮಹೇಂದ್ರಗಢ್, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); ഭിവാനി-മഹേന്ദ്രഗഢ്, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).