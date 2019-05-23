Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Bhiwani-Mahendrgarh-Charkhi-Dadri): Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhiwani-Mahendragarh (भिवानी-महेन्द्रगढ़) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:19 AM IST

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
8. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.57% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh is 76.45%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

party name
candidate name
BJP
Dharambir Singh S/O Bhale Ram

BJP

Dharambir Singh S/O Bhale Ram

LEADING

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dharambir of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 1,29,394 votes which was 12.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.27% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 26 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Shruti Choudhry of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 55,577 votes which was 6.42% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 34.98% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 29 contestants in 2009.

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
205305
63.02%
Dharambir Singh S/O Bhale Ram
INC
80508
24.71%
Shruti Choudhry
JNKP
26087
8.01%
Swati Yadav
LSP
6371
1.96%
Ramesh Rao Pilot
INLD
2056
0.63%
Balwan Singh
IND
874
0.27%
Lalit
IND
763
0.23%
Vinod Kumar
Nota
588
0.18%
Nota
BPHP
450
0.14%
Mohd Irfan
IND
403
0.12%
Rajnish Kumar
IND
370
0.11%
Dharambir Singh S/0 Fateh Singh
SUCI
281
0.09%
Comrade Om Parkash
IND
269
0.08%
Sudhir Kumar
BHJP
252
0.08%
Bhai Surender Dhanak
IND
251
0.08%
Jagat Singh
IND
195
0.06%
Ram Kishan
IND
184
0.06%
Suresh Chand
IND
152
0.05%
Satya Pal
RPI
129
0.04%
Kundan Kumar
AKAP
116
0.04%
Satbir
PSP(L)
111
0.03%
Salesh Kumar
IND
87
0.03%
Happy Singh

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 69.97% and in 2009, the constituency registered 71.41% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh was: Dharambir (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,92,166 men, 6,81,746 women and 0 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh is: 28.7932 76.1391

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भिवानी-महेन्द्रगढ़, हरियाणा (Hindi); ভিবানি-মহেন্দ্রগড়, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); भिवानी-महेंद्र गढ, हरयाणा (Marathi); ભિવાની મહેન્દ્રગઢ, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); பிவானி - மகேந்திரகர், ஹரியானா (Tamil); భివానీ మహేంద్రగఢ్, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಭಿವಾನಿ-ಮಹೇಂದ್ರಗಢ್, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); ഭിവാനി-മഹേന്ദ്രഗഢ്, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).
