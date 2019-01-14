English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhogi Smog Hits Chennai-bound Air Passengers, Delays Flights Ahead of Pongal
According to airport officials, arrival and departure of ten flights to and from various destinations including Pune and Bengaluru suffered delay of about an hour.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Chennai: Air traffic here Monday suffered delays due to smog following the Bhogi festival where old items are burnt, officials said.
According to airport officials, arrival and departure of ten flights to and from various destinations including Pune and Bengaluru suffered delay of about an hour due to the smog.
Bhogi is celebrated in Tamil Nadu a day ahead of the harvest festival of 'Pongal', where old items like mats are put to fire in a symbolic gesture of doing away with the old and ushering in the new.
Incidentally, 'Pongal,' marks the birth of the auspicious Tamil month 'Thai'. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has also been carrying out awareness campaigns for a 'smoke-free' Bhogi and has been particularly warning against burning plastic material and tyres.
According to airport officials, arrival and departure of ten flights to and from various destinations including Pune and Bengaluru suffered delay of about an hour due to the smog.
Bhogi is celebrated in Tamil Nadu a day ahead of the harvest festival of 'Pongal', where old items like mats are put to fire in a symbolic gesture of doing away with the old and ushering in the new.
Incidentally, 'Pongal,' marks the birth of the auspicious Tamil month 'Thai'. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has also been carrying out awareness campaigns for a 'smoke-free' Bhogi and has been particularly warning against burning plastic material and tyres.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Jimny SUV Modified to Look Like Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon - See Pics
- India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Second ODI in Adelaide on Live Tv & Online
- Himachal Pradesh Temple to Install 2,500 kg Ghee Idol of Goddess for Makar Sankranti
- As Long As I Have You, I’ll Never be Lost: Farhan Akhtar Declares Love for Shibani Dandekar
- Netflix Hit With a Lawsuit by Choose Your Own Adventure Publishers, Over Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results