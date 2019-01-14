GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bhogi Smog Hits Chennai-bound Air Passengers, Delays Flights Ahead of Pongal

According to airport officials, arrival and departure of ten flights to and from various destinations including Pune and Bengaluru suffered delay of about an hour.

PTI

Updated:January 14, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Image for representation.
Chennai: Air traffic here Monday suffered delays due to smog following the Bhogi festival where old items are burnt, officials said.

According to airport officials, arrival and departure of ten flights to and from various destinations including Pune and Bengaluru suffered delay of about an hour due to the smog.

Bhogi is celebrated in Tamil Nadu a day ahead of the harvest festival of 'Pongal', where old items like mats are put to fire in a symbolic gesture of doing away with the old and ushering in the new.

Incidentally, 'Pongal,' marks the birth of the auspicious Tamil month 'Thai'. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has also been carrying out awareness campaigns for a 'smoke-free' Bhogi and has been particularly warning against burning plastic material and tyres.
